Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell says efforts to overturn the 2020 election were 'not good' but American democracy is 'very solid'
"I wouldn't be worried about that one," McConnell said of American democracy, according to NBC News.
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'
A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It
In the wake of a violent attempted coup propelled by disinformation from a candidate who handily lost an election but refused to concede and who is now preparing to run again on a pledge to pardon his insurrectionist followers, President Joe Biden is facing criticism for his Thursday night speech warning about the dangerous threats currently facing US democracy.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
One in Four Republicans Think MAGA Is a Threat to Democracy, Poll Finds
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the days following President Joe Biden’s blistering speech in Philadelphia found that a majority of Americans, including one in four Republicans, consider Trump’s “Make America Great Again movement a threat to America’s democratic foundations.”. While the poll also found that “fifty-nine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video resurfaces of Trump calling Democrats ‘fascists’ as Conservatives rage over Biden speech
A clip showing former president Donald Trump labelling Democrats as “fascists” is making the rounds online after conservatives attacked President Joe Biden for slamming “MAGA Republicans” in a prime-time address.On Wednesday night, Mr Biden took the podium at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to offer a rare and direct rebuke of his predecessor and his supporters who said, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic”.Right-wing media circles and politicians were quick to swoop in and hit back at Mr Biden’s speech, labelling it dictatorial and providing supposed proof that the Democrat was declaring...
NYT columnist says Biden admin 'running a political operation,' using 'threat to democracy' as 'leverage'
New York Times columnist Ross Douthat argued on Saturday that the Biden administration doesn't believe there is a real threat to democracy and that the president was using the "threat" as "leverage" with swing voters. "You may believe that American democracy is threatened as at no point since the Civil...
Marjorie Taylor Greene said Biden's speech condemning MAGA Republicans was a 'dog whistle of violence' against her
Biden said in the speech that the GOP is "dominated, driven, and intimidated by MAGA Republicans" who "promote authoritarian leaders."
Majorities in both parties say democracy in danger of collapse: poll
Majorities of Democratic and Republican respondents in a new poll said that they think U.S. democracy is in danger of collapse. The Quinnipiac University poll found that 67 percent of all of those surveyed said democracy is in danger, up 9 points from January. Seventy-two percent of registered Democratic voters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
Jan 6 committee wants to interview Newt Gingrich over claims ex-Speaker was advising Trump
The House January 6 select committee has asked former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to submit to a voluntary interview regarding his efforts to advise former president Donald Trump on ways to overturn the results of the 2020 election.In a letter to Mr Gingrich, Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said the panel has obtained Trump campaign emails indicating that the ex-Georgia congressman “provided” Trump campaign advisers, including ex-Trump White House aide Jared Kushner and campaign strategist Jason Miller, with “detailed input” into scripts for television advertisements meant to “cast doubt on the outcome of the election after voting...
Washington Examiner
Biden mostly ignores Electoral Count Act while warning democracy in danger
President Joe Biden has spent the last few weeks making dire warnings about threats to democracy and the horrors of Jan. 6, but has been notably silent on a bill making its way through Congress that could help secure election integrity going forward. During Biden's speech in Philadelphia last week,...
Majority views Trump ‘MAGA’ movement as threat to democracy: Poll
A majority of voters view former President Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again” movement as a threat to democracy, including a substantial chunk of Republicans who say the ideology does not represent the party.
Biden signs climate, drug price bill into law, another win for him amid crisis for U.S. democracy
$700-billion package, aimed at curbing climate change and drug costs, may help Democrats this fall. But it comes at a fraught time for U.S. democracy.
CNBC
Trump 2024 could be one of the 'greatest political comebacks in American history,' says Sen. Lindsey Graham
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said Saturday that former President Donald Trump stands a "pretty good chance" of winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Graham — a South Carolina Republican and close ally of Trump — said a Trump reelection had the potential to be one of the "greatest political comebacks in American history."
Washington Examiner
'A travesty of justice': Trump erupts at Democrats at first rally after FBI raid
Former President Donald Trump pulled no punches at his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, targeting President Joe Biden, other top Democrats, and the Justice Department in a nearly two-hour speech Saturday evening. Trump held the "Save America" rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to support his candidates...
ABC Host Confronts WH Adviser, Asks If Biden Has 'Given Up' on 70M Voters
Keisha Lance Bottoms defended Biden's anti-MAGA speech on Sunday, and said the president was "calling out to all of us, no matter our political affiliation."
Comments / 0