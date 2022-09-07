Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone' Star Returning to Show Despite Facing Federal Charges
Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher will be returning to the show for Season 5, despite currently facing federal charges over alleged workers' compensation fraud. Deadline reports that Kilcher will be back as tribal attorney Angela Blue Thunder, a recurring role she played in Season 3 of the Paramount Network drama. At this time, it is unknown how many episodes she will turn up in during Season 5.
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
On this day in history, August 25, 1916, National Park Service created under President Wilson
The United States took a bold step toward growing and protecting the world's largest park system when President Woodrow Wilson signed into law the National Park Service Organic Act on this day in history, August 25, 1916. The act most notably created the National Park Service, "a new federal bureau...
America's Best National Parks
The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.
What we should learn from the timeless character of Queen Elizabeth | Column
LONDON — Watching BBC and Sky News coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, I was struck by the adjectives used by reporters, commentators and people interviewed outside Balmoral castle and Buckingham Palace: sense of duty, virtue, integrity, service. What astounds is that these and other character traits the late queen exhibited were once considered normal and worthy of being taught to children, but today stand in sharp contrast to what is modeled and accepted.
Luke Grimes talks ’Yellowstone’ and living your best country life
In his latest sit-down interview, Luke Grimes is coming for your hearts ahead of season five of the hit Paramount series Yellowstone. Grimes plays the fierce, loyal, and insanely handsome Kayce Dutton, son of patriarch and ranch owner John Dutton, and power player in the fight for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.
