FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen
Setting Returning Women Up for Success
“You can imagine prison, but you can’t really understand it and truly empathize with it until you’ve experienced it,” says Rasheeda Bagwell, of the Women’s Reentry Program. The Women’s Reentry Program is an initiative of the Mural Arts Philadelphia, whose over 4,000 citywide public murals represent...
fox29.com
New Philadelphia 911 dispatchers graduated; department still needs more workers
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department graduated 32 new 911 dispatchers Friday, easing its shortage in the vital position, but the department needs still more workers. On a wall in the dispatch room, the number of calls waiting are tallied and the waiting time is counted. Police leaders say...
billypenn.com
Krasner says Harrisburg impeachment could violate Philadelphians’ constitutional rights
Two months after the Pa. House voted to begin an impeachment investigation into Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the prosecutor’s office has responded in court, arguing that move would “violate the constitutional rights” of the voters who elected him. Krasner also refused to comply with a House...
Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise
Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yet another reason why African Americans can be pulled over by police
IF YOU HAVE A LICENSE PLATE FRAME THAT COVERS ANY WORDING OF THE PA REGISTRATION PLATE, YOU COULD BE PULLED OVER BY POLICE, THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER HAS LEARNED. Superior Court panel rules all parts of license plate must be completely visible. Police officers in Pennsylvania could be justified in...
Hometown Hero: Philadelphia Homeless Outreach helping those in need for 17 years
Irene and Les Zan have been helping to feed and clothe homeless individuals in the city of Philadelphia for over 17 years.
phlcouncil.com
STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBERS HELEN GYM AND KENDRA BROOKS ON THE UNIVERSITY CITY TOWNHOMES
PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmembers Helen Gym (At-Large) and Kendra Brooks (At-Large) released the following statement:. “Housing stability, accessibility, and affordability are among the most fundamental of human rights and the bedrock of a healthy community. It shapes public wellness, community safety, financial stability, and school performance — and it’s why together, we have worked alongside Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) to transform our city’s housing landscape and restore equal voice and power back to Black and low-income residents who have borne the brunt of an unjust, broken system. This is why we stand in solidarity with the 67 families who call the University City Townhomes home and support their efforts to keep their communities whole.
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Merriam-Webster’s New Word List Is an Insult to Philadelphians Everywhere
Plus: Fetterman to debate Oz. And more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Merriam-Webster’s New Jawn-Free Word List Is an Insult to Philadelphia. Every year,...
Female Business Owner Robbed at Gunpoint by Two Men in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – a female business owner was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown black men,...
penncapital-star.com
How Made in America impacted Philly’s small businesses
The Jay-Z founded, Made in America music festival returned to Philadelphia over the Labor Day weekend, hosting 30-plus performances, including global phenomenon’s Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator. Over the years, the two-day festival has brought together thousands of tourists and Philadelphians to celebrate the holiday weekend. However, it...
Longtime Germantown beekeeper reaps sweet rewards from busy bees
September is National Honey Month and the 3-day Philadelphia Honey Festival kicks off Thursday at Glen Foerd on the Delaware.
NBC Philadelphia
4th Philly Council Member Resigns As Mayoral Race Exodus Continues
Democrat Cherelle Parker quit Philadelphia City Council on Wednesday to explore a run for mayor in 2023. Her resignation comes one day after former Council colleagues Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Derek Green resigned and officially threw their hats into the ring to be Philadelphia's next mayor. Parker stopped short of saying she is running. A fourth former Council member, Allan Domb, quit last month to explore a run for mayor as well.
Amazon Fresh Opens Suburban Philadelphia Store: Here's How It Works
Pennsylvania's second Amazon Fresh store has opened its doors in Broomall, but it's the first in the state to offer no checkout lines. The 40,000 square foot store at 2924 Springfield Rd. opened Thursday, Sept. 8, aiming to offer residents low-priced goods and a convenient shopping experience. Amazon's "Just Walk...
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
foodmanufacturing.com
City's Soda Taxes Didn't Reduce Sugar Consumption
As taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages continue to pop up across the U.S. and abroad, public health experts laud their effect on lowering purchases of the calorie-heavy drinks and encouraging healthier habits. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests many soda taxes might actually not be making much of...
Taken Too Soon: Mothers in Pain
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As gun violence statistics are shattering records in Philadelphia, CBS3 anchor Natasha Brown sat down with a group of mothers whose lives have forever been changed by senseless crime. The organization Mothers In Charge was founded by Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight in 2003 after the tragic murder of her son Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson in 2001. Dr. Johnson-Speight created a safe space for mothers to find solace in each other and it led to the organization going national. Chapters have been established in Harrisburg, PA, New York, NY, New Jersey State, Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, Los Angeles,...
Washington Examiner
Another Philadelphian murdered because of soft-on-crime policies
Milan Loncar should still be alive today. The 25-year-old Philadelphian was walking his dog when Josephus Davis murdered him in January 2021. It was another white person murdered by a black man in Philadelphia (a stat that too often gets ignored). It was another murder by someone with a lengthy criminal record. It was another murder committed by another criminal who had only been let back on the streets because of the city's horrific criminal justice policies.
billypenn.com
Still trying to fill hundreds of open positions, the Free Library has managed to expand service at over a dozen branches
Two months after it received a $15.7-million budget increase, the Free Library of Philadelphia says its massive effort to staff up and keep branches consistently open five days a week is underway. But it’s still many months — and 300+ open jobs — away from being realized.
phl17.com
The Jazz Sanctuary: Free concerts bringing the art of Jazz throughout the Philadelphia region
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 650 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization gets its music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
