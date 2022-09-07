PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmembers Helen Gym (At-Large) and Kendra Brooks (At-Large) released the following statement:. “Housing stability, accessibility, and affordability are among the most fundamental of human rights and the bedrock of a healthy community. It shapes public wellness, community safety, financial stability, and school performance — and it’s why together, we have worked alongside Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) to transform our city’s housing landscape and restore equal voice and power back to Black and low-income residents who have borne the brunt of an unjust, broken system. This is why we stand in solidarity with the 67 families who call the University City Townhomes home and support their efforts to keep their communities whole.

