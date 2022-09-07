ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Citizen

Setting Returning Women Up for Success

“You can imagine prison, but you can’t really understand it and truly empathize with it until you’ve experienced it,” says Rasheeda Bagwell, of the Women’s Reentry Program. The Women’s Reentry Program is an initiative of the Mural Arts Philadelphia, whose over 4,000 citywide public murals represent...
WHYY

Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise

Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yet another reason why African Americans can be pulled over by police

IF YOU HAVE A LICENSE PLATE FRAME THAT COVERS ANY WORDING OF THE PA REGISTRATION PLATE, YOU COULD BE PULLED OVER BY POLICE, THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER HAS LEARNED. Superior Court panel rules all parts of license plate must be completely visible. Police officers in Pennsylvania could be justified in...
phlcouncil.com

STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBERS HELEN GYM AND KENDRA BROOKS ON THE UNIVERSITY CITY TOWNHOMES

PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmembers Helen Gym (At-Large) and Kendra Brooks (At-Large) released the following statement:. “Housing stability, accessibility, and affordability are among the most fundamental of human rights and the bedrock of a healthy community. It shapes public wellness, community safety, financial stability, and school performance — and it’s why together, we have worked alongside Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) to transform our city’s housing landscape and restore equal voice and power back to Black and low-income residents who have borne the brunt of an unjust, broken system. This is why we stand in solidarity with the 67 families who call the University City Townhomes home and support their efforts to keep their communities whole.
penncapital-star.com

How Made in America impacted Philly’s small businesses

The Jay-Z founded, Made in America music festival returned to Philadelphia over the Labor Day weekend, hosting 30-plus performances, including global phenomenon’s Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator. Over the years, the two-day festival has brought together thousands of tourists and Philadelphians to celebrate the holiday weekend. However, it...
NBC Philadelphia

4th Philly Council Member Resigns As Mayoral Race Exodus Continues

Democrat Cherelle Parker quit Philadelphia City Council on Wednesday to explore a run for mayor in 2023. Her resignation comes one day after former Council colleagues Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Derek Green resigned and officially threw their hats into the ring to be Philadelphia's next mayor. Parker stopped short of saying she is running. A fourth former Council member, Allan Domb, quit last month to explore a run for mayor as well.
foodmanufacturing.com

City's Soda Taxes Didn't Reduce Sugar Consumption

As taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages continue to pop up across the U.S. and abroad, public health experts laud their effect on lowering purchases of the calorie-heavy drinks and encouraging healthier habits. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests many soda taxes might actually not be making much of...
CBS Philly

Taken Too Soon: Mothers in Pain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As gun violence statistics are shattering records in Philadelphia, CBS3 anchor Natasha Brown sat down with a group of mothers whose lives have forever been changed by senseless crime. The organization Mothers In Charge was founded by Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight in 2003 after the tragic murder of her son Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson in 2001. Dr. Johnson-Speight created a safe space for mothers to find solace in each other and it led to the organization going national. Chapters have been established in Harrisburg, PA, New York, NY, New Jersey State, Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, Los Angeles,...
Washington Examiner

Another Philadelphian murdered because of soft-on-crime policies

Milan Loncar should still be alive today. The 25-year-old Philadelphian was walking his dog when Josephus Davis murdered him in January 2021. It was another white person murdered by a black man in Philadelphia (a stat that too often gets ignored). It was another murder by someone with a lengthy criminal record. It was another murder committed by another criminal who had only been let back on the streets because of the city's horrific criminal justice policies.
