Bay County, MI

County
Bay County, MI
City
Caro, MI
City
Pinconning, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Bay County, MI
MLive.com
MLive.com

Michigan Lutheran Seminary defeats St. Louis High School in varsity football

Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. St. Louis High School varsity football. Family, friends, and former players of the late Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach Loren Dietrich gather on the field for a halftime celebration in his honor during a game against St. Louis Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
SAGINAW, MI
Person
John Glenn
Person
Mathew Thomas
The Saginaw News

Merrill quarterback adds to Tack football legacy

MERRILL, MI – The legend involves a broken arm, shop class and a Friday-night football game. And, since it is Merrill, a Tack. Joel Tack is the latest in the family to play a starring role for the Vandals, who are 2-0 after knocking off Breckenridge, 36-14. The Vandals travel to Fulton for a Thursday-night 8-player football game.
MERRILL, MI
MLive.com

Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library

Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library. Grand Blanc sophomore Ny'Briah Bedford works on her English homework by the window, taking in natural light inside of Grand Blanc High School's new $1.4 million library, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Grand Blanc. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GRAND BLANC, MI
#Bobcats#Spartans
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

La Unión Cívica to host Saginaw Taco Fest

SAGINAW, MI-- La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw, now celebrating its 77th anniversary, has announced it will be putting on a Saginaw Taco Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serra Chevrolet (4200 Bay Rd.) the event is being done to celebrate ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Greta Van Fleet shows in Flint, Ypsilanti rescheduled

FLINT, MI -- Greta Van Fleet’s “Dreams In Gold” tour will revisit Michigan next week after the rock group was forced to reschedule 10 shows due to illness. The rock group native to mid-Michigan has rescheduled appearances in Flint on Sept. 13 at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center and Ypsilanti on Sept. 14 at the George Gervin GameAbove Center.
FLINT, MI
Soccer
Soccer
Sports
Sports
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
lostinmichigan.net

The Big House in Port Austin

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This big old red and green house stands near the tip of the Thumb in Port Austin. It is now known as the Garfield Inn but it was originally built by Charles G. Learned. A historical marker stands next to it and reads:
PORT AUSTIN, MI
abc12.com

Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building

Demolition crews began taking down the remnants of the burned out Swan Valley Condominiums building that was destroyed in a July 7 fire. Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building. On Wednesday, crews demolished what was left of the building in the Swan Valley Condominiums on Greenway Boulevard.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
BAY CITY, MI

