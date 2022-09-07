Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Everything is better with a bit of bounce in your step
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 7, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. CROSS COUNTRY: BCC ROLLS WITH PR PERFORMANCES. Nick Luna had a...
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 3 of the 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at final scores for Week 3 of the high school football season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. MLive Bay City Area. Week 3 Scoreboard. FRIDAY, SEPT. 9. Alma 43, John Glenn...
MLive.com
See where your team stands in Bay City Area Power Rankings, league standings
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at Area Power Rankings, league standings and schedule heading into Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season in the MLive Bay City coverage area. 2. Standish-Sterling (2-0) 3. Bay City Western (1-1) 4. Bay City Central (1-1) 5. Essexville Garber (2-0) 6....
Flint-area high school football Power Rankings entering Week 3
FLINT – With two weeks of the high school football season in the books, we’ve got a good idea of who the strongest teams are. But that can obviously change. Until then, let’s take a look at the MLive-Flint Journal Power Rankings entering week 3. 1. Lapeer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Michigan Lutheran Seminary defeats St. Louis High School in varsity football
Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. St. Louis High School varsity football. Family, friends, and former players of the late Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach Loren Dietrich gather on the field for a halftime celebration in his honor during a game against St. Louis Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
MLive.com
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall championship fight postponed
FLINT – Claressa Shields has waited 10 years for an opportunity to avenge her only loss in the boxing ring. Now, she’s going to have to wait another month.
Auburn, September 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Auburn. The Traverse City West High School football team will have a game with Bay City Western High School on September 08, 2022, 13:00:00.
Saginaw-area high school football rankings after Week 2
Only two weeks have passed, but some teams have already separated themselves from the pack, showing that they need to be taken seriously this season. Heading into the third week of the season, some Saginaw-area teams are already looking toward conference rivalries and potential playoff points.
RELATED PEOPLE
Merrill quarterback adds to Tack football legacy
MERRILL, MI – The legend involves a broken arm, shop class and a Friday-night football game. And, since it is Merrill, a Tack. Joel Tack is the latest in the family to play a starring role for the Vandals, who are 2-0 after knocking off Breckenridge, 36-14. The Vandals travel to Fulton for a Thursday-night 8-player football game.
Harrison Varsity Football Coach Hailed a Hero After Saving Baby’s Life
Jamie Lipovsky is known as the head football coach for Harrison High School’s Varsity football team. He can now add another title: hero. Lipovsky has seen high praise for his actions Tuesday night. That’s when he spotted his neighbor on the side of the road, who told him her baby wasn’t breathing.
MLive.com
Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library
Grand Blanc High School unveils new $1.4 million library. Grand Blanc sophomore Ny'Briah Bedford works on her English homework by the window, taking in natural light inside of Grand Blanc High School's new $1.4 million library, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Grand Blanc. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Port Austin MI: 9 Best Things to Do in this Delightful Thumb Town
Port Austin, Michigan, is a tucked-away Lake Huron beach town with a laid-back feel, great for anyone that enjoys the outdoors or drinks on the patio. It’s like a Michigan version of the Gilmore Girls town of Stars Hallow. Vibey restaurants and awesome vacation rentals make spending time in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MLive.com
Juvenile lifer Dominic P. Burdis up for resentencing in 1994 killing of Bay City woman
Dominic P. Burdis, who beat and stabbed Leona P. "Patty" Stevenson in her Bay City home in June 1994 when he was 17, appears in Bay County Circuit Court on Sept. 7, 2022. As a juvenile when he committed his crime, Burdis is up for resentencing on his first-degree murder conviction.
La Unión Cívica to host Saginaw Taco Fest
SAGINAW, MI-- La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw, now celebrating its 77th anniversary, has announced it will be putting on a Saginaw Taco Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serra Chevrolet (4200 Bay Rd.) the event is being done to celebrate ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Greta Van Fleet shows in Flint, Ypsilanti rescheduled
FLINT, MI -- Greta Van Fleet’s “Dreams In Gold” tour will revisit Michigan next week after the rock group was forced to reschedule 10 shows due to illness. The rock group native to mid-Michigan has rescheduled appearances in Flint on Sept. 13 at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center and Ypsilanti on Sept. 14 at the George Gervin GameAbove Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
lostinmichigan.net
The Big House in Port Austin
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This big old red and green house stands near the tip of the Thumb in Port Austin. It is now known as the Garfield Inn but it was originally built by Charles G. Learned. A historical marker stands next to it and reads:
abc12.com
Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building
Demolition crews began taking down the remnants of the burned out Swan Valley Condominiums building that was destroyed in a July 7 fire. Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building. On Wednesday, crews demolished what was left of the building in the Swan Valley Condominiums on Greenway Boulevard.
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
Comments / 0