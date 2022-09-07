Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart to support veterans with return to Stand Up for Heroes

The Boss is back — and so is Jon Stewart.

Bruce Springsteen and the former “Daily Show” host Stewart are returning to Lincoln Center to once again help headline the Stand Up for Heroes fund-raiser supporting wounded, ill and injured veterans and their families.

Comedians Iliza Shlesinger, Hasan Minhaj and Jeff Ross, folk band the Lumineers and Broadway star Amber Iman are also slated to perform at the Nov. 7 event, organizers announced Wednesday.

Stand Up for Heroes will kick off the 2022 New York Comedy Festival, which presents the fund-raising event with the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

“After an incredible in-person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing and appreciation of our nation’s heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet,” Bob Woodruff, a former ABC News journalist who co-founded the foundation with his wife, said in a statement.

“Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families, highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service,” he continued. “We know it will be an entertaining and powerful night, and we hope to see you there.”

This year marks the 16th edition of Stand Up for Heroes, which Springsteen and Stewart regularly perform at.

The Woodruff Foundation aims to “find, fund, shape and accelerate equitable solutions” for veterans and others in the military community, with Stand Up for Heroes raising more than $65 million since its launch in 2007, organizers said.

This year’s Stand Up for Heroes will be held at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.

“We are humbled by the resilience, dedication and sacrifice that these extraordinary veterans have shown in their service to our country,” said Caroline Hirsch, who founded the New York Comedy Festival.

“We are here to support our veterans and their families — and no better way to come together and experience the best in standup comedy and the healing power of laughter.”