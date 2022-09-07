Truitt to attend Perquimans GOP fundraiser Sept. 27

The Perquimans County Republican Party will host North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt at a party fundraiser on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The GOP fundraiser will be held at the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road in Hertford. Truitt plans to spend the following day, Sept. 28, touring the Perquimans County Schools.

“This is going to be a great evening. We are very excited we were able to invite Catherine Truitt and get a response,” said Perquimans GOP Chairman Tim Brinn. “I can’t remember the last time a state superintendent (of schools) has been in Perquimans County. I bet it’s been 10 years.”

Truitt will be the featured speaker at the fundraiser which will be held at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 or $65 per couple. The event is being catered by TNT Catering of Hertford.

Truitt won election as the state’s top elected education official by defeating Democrat Jen Magnum in the 2020 election.

Truitt began her career in education as a high school English teacher, spending a total of 10 years in both high school and middle school classrooms. She spent her last three years in the classroom at West Johnston High School, where she taught English to 11th and 12th graders.

In 2012, Truitt joined the International Center for Leadership in Education, where she worked as a school turnaround coach with underperforming school districts.

In 2015, Truitt was given the opportunity to apply her experience as a teacher and coach to help shape education policy in North Carolina when Gov. Pat McCrory appointed her as his senior education adviser. In that role, she helped lead the development of strategic state education policy goals for students up to age 20.

Before her election as state superintendent of public instruction, Truitt served as chancellor of non-profit Western Governors University North Carolina. As chancellor, she focused on increasing access to higher education for the 1.5 million North Carolinians with some college but no degree.

The superintendent of public instruction is the secretary and chief administrative officer of the State Board of Education, the administrative head of the Department of Public Instruction, and a member of the Council of State.