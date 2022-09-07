Perquimans' Nelson in line to head NC commissioners group

Perquimans County Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson is on track to become president of the statewide county commissioners association — the first commissioner in the region to be in line for the post in several decades.

Nelson was elected second vice president of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners at the association’s annual conference last month.

Nelson’s election took place during the 115th NCACC annual conference, “On Track to Transform,” held in Cabarrus County during the second week of August.

At the work session of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners on Aug. 15, County Manager Frank Heath announced Nelson’s election to the NCACC post and said it’s a great thing for this area to have an officer on the state association’s board.

Commissioner Charles Woodard remarked that he had enjoyed serving as Nelson’s campaign manager at the conference.

In addition to electing officers, the Association also recognized award-winners and hosted information sessions, according to a press release from NCACC.

It was a big week for northeastern North Carolina at the conference. Not only was Nelson sworn in as second vice president, but Washington County Commissioner Tracey Johnson was sworn in as the new president of the NCACC.

Johnson’s signature initiative is expanding high-speed broadband access across the state. That has been a high priority in area counties, with Camden, Chowan and Perquimans all involved in major expansion efforts over the past couple of years. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office in fact announced Thursday that more than $206 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants has been awarded to expand high-speed internet access in 69 North Carolina counties; Camden, Perquimans, Currituck and Pasquotank were among the counties.

“My broadband task force will explore the critical aspects of a successful broadband project and develop a playbook for counties to follow best practices and implement broadband expansion projects of their own,” Johnson said in a statement released by NCACC. “With the concerted effort of my presidential initiative and task force, I am confident we can move toward improved access for all.”

In addition to Nelson and Johnson, NCACC executive officers for 2022-23 include Johnnie Carswell of Burke County, president-elect; Tare “T” Davis of Warren County, sworn first vice president; and Frank Williams of Brunswick County, immediate past president.

Nelson served on the Perquimans County Board of Education before being elected county commissioner. He has served on a number of area and regional boards and committees, including the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees and N.C. Marine Industrial Park Authority.

He is a staunch advocate for the county’s Marine Industrial Park and other economic development initiatives.

Former State Rep. Bill Owens, D-Pasquotank, served as a county commissioner in Pasquotank County and was president of NCACC prior to being elected to the N.C. House of Representatives in the 1990s.