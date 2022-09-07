ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details emerge from high-speed chase over Labor Day weekend in Bozeman

By Kristin Merkel
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
Dylan Klapak was taken into custody following an incident involving a high-speed chase in Bozeman on Sep. 4. He is facing five counts of criminal endangerment and one count of motor vehicle theft.

Court documents say a Bozeman Police officer was performing a routine traffic stop on Sunday. The officer attempted to pull over a small red SUV on North 19th Avenue that was being driven by Klapak. Instead of pulling over, the vehicle sped off and drove onto Interstate 90.

As the officer pursued Klapak, dispatch informed the officer that Klapak was driving a stolen vehicle. Bozeman Police officers positioned themselves ahead of the chase on I-90 and deployed stop sticks. The SUV ran over the stop sticks and one of the tires was deflated on the vehicle.

Klapak continued to drive eastbound on I-90 but in the westbound lanes of oncoming traffic. This caused several cars to swerve out of the way. The pursuit came to an end when the SUV crashed into railroad tracks when attempting to clear over them near Rocky Creek Road.

Klapak then fled on foot but was ultimately taken into custody after a Bozeman Police K9 tracked him down to where he was hiding. No officers or members of the public were injured during the pursuit according to police.

The incident is still under investigation. Klapak is being held on a $150,000 bond and his next court date is on Sept. 23.

