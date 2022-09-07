Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Regeneron Eylea News Removes a 'Key Overhang' says Analyst
Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) shares jumped over 20% after the company said on Thursday that its anti-blindness treatment Eylea, jointly developed with Bayer (OTC:BAYRY), has met primary endpoints in two key trials. Two late-stage trials demonstrated that Eylea, which is usually given in doses of two milligrams every eight weeks, was just...
Dow drops 300 points as Wall Street finishes its third consecutive week in the red and summer gains fade away
US stocks closed out the trading week on a down note on Friday, marking Wall Street's third consecutive negative week as roughly half the gains from the summer's market rally dissipate. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 337.98 points, or 1.1 percent, to 31,318.44 after...
A College Student Cashed Out a $110 Million Profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - After Piling $25 Million Into the Meme Stock
A 20-year-old college student raked in an estimated $110 million profit by selling Bed Bath & Beyond shares this week, capitalizing on the homewares retailer becoming the latest meme stock to multiply in value in a matter of days. Jake Freeman, the head of Freeman Capital Management, revealed he owned...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, Bank of America said. The month of October across all years is positive 59.6% of the time, with average returns of 0.50%. During midterm election years, October is in the green 65.2% of...
investing.com
Former Meta execs raise $300M to ‘accelerate adoption’ of Sui blockchain
Former Meta execs raise $300M to ‘accelerate adoption’ of Sui blockchain. Mysten Labs, the company behind the yet-to-launch layer-1 blockchain Sui, has raised $300 million aimed at building core infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of its Sui blockchain ecosystem. The blockchain company, which was founded by former executives...
investing.com
JPMorgan Says You Should Own These Utility Stocks
A JPMorgan analyst made several rating changes across the bank’s coverage of North American Utilities. The analyst upgraded Spire (NYSE:SR) to Overweight from Neutral as he believes the company is better equipped to “more consistently press its positions in the MO rate case.” Moreover, the analyst is positive on settlement prospects following recent Staff testimony and settlement overall as a viable path forward.
3 Cheap Stocks Investors Can Confidently Buy Right Now
There are still plenty of bargains in the market.
investing.com
Analysts Remain Positive on RH Shares Despite Slashed Guidance
RH (NYSE:RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter but slashed its full-year forecast amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. RH delivered a very strong beat as its Q2 EPS came in at $8.08 to crush the analyst estimate of $6.63. Revenue was $992 million, again better than the estimate of $968.91 million.
investing.com
Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer Resumes Uptrend, Gains 4%!
The mood of the broader markets turned highly positive in today’s session, all thanks to positive overnight trading in the US. The benchmark Nifty 50 index is trading 0.87% up at 17,776, by 9:46 AM IST, with 10 out of the 11 sectoral indices trading in the green zone.
Why Did Dollar Tree Stock Drop 18% in August?
Dollar Tree met analyst estimates for sales and earnings. The company noted some weakness in the Family Dollar segment, and slashed its outlook. Investors had to revise expectations for growth, profit margins, and cash flows downward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
investing.com
DocuSign Surges After Beat and Raise, Analysts Remain Cautious
Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are trading over 17% higher in premarket Friday trading after the e-signature company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its full-year billings outlook. DOCU reported an EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $622.2 million to beat the consensus of $0.42 on revenue of $602.4 million. Billings...
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
investing.com
FedEx: KeyBanc Positive Into Earnings, Says Concerns are Discounted
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is due to report earnings later this month with the majority of analysts concerned about the challenging macro outlook and execution. Earlier this week, Citi analysts downgraded FDX shares to Neutral from Buy as macro headwinds are likely to challenge earnings growth. “We believe Ground volume has been...
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
investing.com
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. American Eagle Outfitters , Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:AEO) shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS...
Comments / 0