ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

'He Can Do Everything': Alabama Coach Nick Saban Evaluates Texas RB Bijan Robinson

By Cole Thompson
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EH9te_0hlN1MVw00

Alabama coach Nick Saban can't stop talking about Bijan Robinson.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has an eye for talent. If the seven-time national champion thinks you’re good enough to play for his program, you’re good enough to play anywhere.

One player that declined to join the Crimson Tide during his recruitment was Texas running back Bijan Robinson . Electing to head to Austin instead, Robinson has become a star.

Saban knows what the junior running back is capable of. And it’s why the coach couldn’t stop praising the runner during his weekly press conference on Monday.

“He can do everything," Saban said of Robinson. "He’s got speed, he’s got power, he’s a very instinctive runner. Sets up his blockers well. Has a burst. Has got great hands. Good receiver. They use him a lot in the passing game.”

Saban isn’t wrong. Since 2019, Robinson has been the focal point for nearly everything positive Texas has done offensively. Last season, he rushed for a career-high 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Against Louisiana-Monroe in the Longhorns' 52-10 win, Robinson ran for 71 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 9-yard touchdown. He also recorded three catches for 40 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers in the third quarter.

“This guy is as good of an all-around back as there probably is in the country,” Saban said. “Or he’s certainly one of the best of all the guys in the country.”

Establishing the run might be crucial for Texas' chances on Saturday. Alabama allowed 79 rushing yards to Utah State in its 55-0 season-opening win. And while that number might seem small, the Crimson Tide only allowed the Aggies to pass for a mere 57.

Robinson might be the leading man, but Texas has options in its backfield. Against the Warhawks, senior Roschon Johnson tallied 34 rushing yards on five carries and scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter. Redshirt freshman Jonathon Brooks averaged 5.3 yards per attempt and scored on a 19-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Even though Alabama enters Saturday as a double-digit favorite, Saban isn’t letting up on facing Texas and former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. In his mind, the team that walks away victorious is the one that better executes its game plan.

“Just because somebody knows you when they play you doesn’t mean they’re going to beat you," Saban said. "Just because you know them when you play them doesn’t mean you’re going to beat them either.”

Texas Football Season Preview (; 14:46)

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Star, TX
Yardbarker

Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama

The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Longhorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video

A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football in contact with new outside receiver target Trealyn Porchia

Wide receiver recruiting has come back to the forefront for Texas football on the trail in the midst of the 2022 season. New wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion is putting in a lot of work on the recruiting trail right now, trying to put together the right combination of talent and personnel in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy