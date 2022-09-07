ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optii Solutions Recognizes Housekeeping Teams With Week-Long Celebration

 2 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced its participation in housekeeping week 2022 because of the importance of celebrating these hard working teams and individuals that make hospitality possible.

Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced its participation in housekeeping week 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Held every year during the second full week of September (11th-17th in 2022), International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week is a week dedicated to recognizing the efforts of hard-working custodial staff members. With a two year pandemic in the rearview mirror, these teams and individuals were particularly hard hit with loss of income in some cases, and with new stringent tasks and procedures in others.

Optii Solutions got its start with the simple idea that housekeeping could be managed better with technology. Over the years, the company has introduced solutions and features to make the lives of housekeepers a little easier. While Optii is now a full blown hotel operations platform that includes preventative maintenance, service, chat, lost and found etc., housekeeping will always be its roots.

In recognition of Housekeeping Week 2022, Optii will celebrate housekeeping in multiple ways throughout the week, including a pizza party raffle for five housekeeping teams nominated by their peers or management. The raffle is open to any hotel property with a housekeeping team.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions , said: “Empowering housekeepers is in our DNA. From our earliest beginnings, our idea has always been that if we make their job easier, with less distractions, the operation will run smoother and job satisfaction will increase. Many of our employees are former housekeepers, so we feel a high degree of solidarity with this side of hotel operations. While there’s no end to what these teams deserve, we hope our small efforts shine a light on the importance and dedication of hotel housekeeping teams.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com

CONTACT: Olivia Hammond

ohammond@fireoth.com

+44 7597 569660

KEYWORD: TEXAS NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES VACATION OTHER TRAVEL APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY LODGING DESTINATIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TRAVEL DATA ANALYTICS

SOURCE: Optii Solutions

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:32 AM

