ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Trane Technologies Named One of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oruXZ_0hlN113w00

SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the top ten of Fortune’slist of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production ™ 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005775/en/

Trane Technologies employee (Photo: Business Wire)

The list is based on survey responses from over 57,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the manufacturing and production industries. The survey enables employees to share feedback about their organization’s culture, and companies are assessed on employee experiences across race, gender, age, disability status, role and other aspects.

“Our manufacturing and production workforce are vital to advancing our Trane Technologies’ purpose of boldly challenging what’s possible for a sustainable world,” said Mairéad Magner , Trane Technologies’ senior vice president and chief human resources officer . “They make the innovative products that are essential for our customers’ success and have earned this honor by co-creating an environment that uplifts our people and our communities.”

Trane Technologies is helping solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges and inspiring industry and global change with its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments include the company’s “Opportunity for All” pledge which aims to achieve gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community support to advance equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005775/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Jennifer Regina

+1-704-712-5721

Jennifer.regina@tranetechnologies.comInvestors Contact:

Zachary Nagle

+1-704-990-3913

InvestorRelations@tranetechnologies.com

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA EUROPE IRELAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CLIMATE CHANGE SUSTAINABILITY MANUFACTURING HUMAN RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH OTHER MANUFACTURING DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) HVAC OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:33 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:33 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

61% of Suppliers Struggle to Put Best Foot Forward for Major Manufacturers

If a key customer is also a preferred customer, orders would be prioritized, according to 70% of respondents if to HICX study. Further, 73% would go the extra mile for one designated customer of choice. However, 61% say it’s difficult to deliver their best for key customers, with 60% feeling...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
TechRadar

Sustainability is at the heart of appliance innovation for this progressive brand

We attended the the keynote presentation by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik at IFA 2022, and there was a key message to take away. On day 3 of our time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) we took front row seats to the keynote by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. The room was pretty full and we were looking forward to hearing the vision for solving some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, along with a new water-efficient innovation which were all ears for.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday. Cloostermans will become part of Amazon Robotics, the company's division focused on automating parts of its warehouse operations, Amazon said in a statement. It did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Cloostermans...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplaces#Climate Change#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fortune#Trane Technologies
The Associated Press

IFM Rebrands to Stellar to Revolutionize the Maintenance Experience for 110M+ Renters in the United States

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- IFM Restoration, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, has announced a rebrand to Stellar. In doing so, it will continue to further its mission to bring a stellar maintenance experience to residents, contractors, owners, and property managers. At the heart of the Stellar rebrand is the company’s commitment to deliver a superior experience, and the cosmic scale of the opportunity to deliver hassle-free maintenance to stakeholders across the property lifecycle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005077/en/ The new branding is rooted in the company’s history, technology, and people—the three pillars that have propelled the company to its position today. As the company continues to revolutionize single-family home maintenance, building a brand with heart and integrity in tandem is essential to deliver a best-in-class, seamless experience for clients.
HOME & GARDEN
Sourcing Journal

Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen

The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
foodlogistics.com

Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers

Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.

SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director

Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Werner signs for 500 Cummins hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines

Werner Enterprises is spreading its hydrogen bets beyond fuel cells, signing a letter of intent for 500 hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines from Cummins Inc., which is pushing its powertrain-agnostic approach to reducing emissions. It is the third significant sales announcement in two weeks for the Columbus, Indiana-based engine maker. Cummins...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Cazoo Announces Conclusion of Strategic Review of its EU Business

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, is today announcing the conclusion of the strategic review of its EU business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005166/en/ Line up of Cazoo single car transporters (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
solarpowerworldonline.com

Yaskawa Solectria working on new inverter model customized for First Solar panels

Yaskawa Solectria Solar announced that it has partnered with First Solar to develop a new version of the SOLECTRIA XGI 1500-250 utility-scale string inverter. The enhancements optimize the XGI 1500-250 for First Solar’s advanced thin-film modules. “At Yaskawa Solectria Solar we aim to strengthen our position as leaders in...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO

XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed. Harris brings 35...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. Cornell took the helm at Target in 2014 when the discounter was grappling with a major data breach that hurt its business. Sales have been climbing steadily through the pandemic but now Target — like many retailers — is grappling with inflationary pressures and big shifts in consumer spending that have taken a toll on profits, which plunged nearly 90% in the fiscal second quarter. Despite the new challenges, the company is sticking with Cornell.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company

Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
BUSINESS
cxmtoday.com

Revenue from Robotics Deployed in Retail Stores to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030

As the world emerges from the global pandemic, retail is growing at levels not seen in the last two decades. Retail sales grew by 7% in 2020 and by over 14% in 2021, which is in stark contrast to the 3.7% annual growth between 2010 and 2019. The increased demand for retail has put a strain on supply chains and retail operations worldwide.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy