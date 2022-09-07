If you have enjoyed the weather so far this week, you will be happy to see the forecast for the next several days. It calls for more of the same headed our way with those seasonal afternoon highs. For this afternoon, we will see sunshine everywhere and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO