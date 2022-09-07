Read full article on original website
Pioneer Open 2022 Powerlifting Meet SATURDAY
The USPA Pioneer Open 2022 Powerlifting Meet will be held at the Bill Franklin Center on Saturday (Sept 10th) from 9am until completion (probably around 2-3pm). The event will showcase some of the strongest men and women from around the country. Entry is free for spectators to attend and watch. There will be concessions for sale that will benefit the 4H and/or the sophomore class and vendor booths set up for merchandise sales pertaining to the fitness industry. (USPA - United States Powerlifting Association)
New Ice Cream Shop Opens
Downtown Brownwood has a new, homemade ice cream shop. “Over the Rainbow Ice Cream” opened last weekend, and sold out of most all of their flavors in their first go. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream is owned by Julie McDermed, who has lived in the Brownwood area for about nine years. “I wanted to have a business of my own, I wasn’t sure what, but I love ice cream and I always wanted a hand-dipped ice cream shop in Brownwood. So I figured, why not do it myself?”
GALLERY: Preliminary designs released for Cypress Street project in downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Preliminary designs have been released for a project to renovate Cypress Street in downtown Abilene. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members approved $538,000 in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funds to be used toward the design phase of the Cypress Street Project, and they also voted to enter into an agreement with […]
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 8th
If you have enjoyed the weather so far this week, you will be happy to see the forecast for the next several days. It calls for more of the same headed our way with those seasonal afternoon highs. For this afternoon, we will see sunshine everywhere and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace taking part in Bunks Across America building project
Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its fourth annual Bunks Across America event, a bed building project that 180 chapters nationwide participate in a with a goal of building 6,000 beds on Saturday to help local communities throughout the United States. “It has been an incredible blessing to me and...
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Private Family Services for Jackie will be held at a later date per his request. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
AFD warns against bees in Elmwood & Sayles areas, 2 people get treatment for stings
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) issued a warning to some residents in Abilene’s Elmwood and Sayles areas, warning neighbors and visitors of bees. In a press release, AFD said a crew responded to a call of a bee sting. One person was stung multiple times before another person attempted to help […]
Brownwood High reveals August Students of the Month selections
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their August 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for sponsoring the BHS Student of the Month!
Ramon Jose ‘BeBe’ Vasquez, 54
Ramon Jose ‘BeBe’ Vasquez age 54 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his residence in Coleman. Services will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Laurent Mvondo officiating with services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff. Interment will follow at the Santa Anna Cemetery.
Tulissia Sturges, 31
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with her family by her side. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.
Linda M. Spence, 76
Linda M. Spence, 76, of Colbert Oklahoma, passed away in the morning hours on September 7, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center, in Denison. Family and Friends are invited to a graveside service at 2:00 pm, September 10, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 1921 Early Blvd, Early, TX 76802. There will be no formal visitation prior to the service.
Brownwood High recognizes August Teacher of the Month
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Thursday afternoon:. Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their August 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Gene Brandstetter was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS Assistant Principal Ginger Ketcher...
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
Christy Dawn Wells of Goldthwaite
On Friday, September 2, 2022, Christy Dawn Wells went to her heavenly home. She was such a bright light and touched so many lives with her big heart, positive outlook, and fighting spirit. Christy was born on August 28, 1971, to Jim and Sheila Wells. She attended Axtell High School...
Junior High Results from the Eula XC Meet
The Coleman Junior High Cross Country teams traveled to Eula to run on Tuesday afternoon. As five runners are required to score as a team, the 7th girls were individuals only. The 8th girls had one medalist (Guerrero) and placed 7th as a team and the JH boys placed 11th place as a team.
NWS rainfall totals: Aug. 29 to Sept. 5
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The infamous bubble that has tormented San Angelo finally burst. The National Weather Service of Abilene/San Angelo posted on their Facebook page midday Tuesday the seven-day rainfall total from the past week and unless you live under a rock, the rain clouds broke into the city and delivered the downpour everyone […]
Police confirm ‘active investigation’ involving Abilene softball organization
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have confirmed there is an ‘active investigation’ involving an Abilene softball organization. The nature of the investigation, which has something to do with Abilene Fastpitch Softball, has not been disclosed. Abilene Fastpitch Softball addressed the investigation on social media Tuesday, saying they had “cleaned house” and were in need to […]
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
