Read full article on original website
Related
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice
Allen Lazard sat out of Green Bay Packers’ practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the wide receiver was stepped on during practice last week, per Matt Schneidman. There is still no official injury report on Lazard and his timetable is unclear. Many reports assume it is an […] The post Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray's backup
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup.
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
Packers Might Have to Turn to Plan C at Receiver
Allen Lazard was supposed to be the Green Bay Packers' new No. 1 receiver. What if he can't play on Sunday at the Vikings?
AthlonSports.com
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture
The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odds Lions Beat Eagles in 2022 Opener
Read more on the Detroit Lions' odds of beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
FOX Sports
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jets big quarterback decision
Even though New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee with a several-week recovery time last month, head coach Robert Saleh did not rule Wilson out of Sunday’s game earlier this week. However, it looks like the second-year quarterback will be sidelined after all with Joe Flacco getting the start in his place.
Michael Irvin Has An Incredibly Bold Pick for NFL MVP
His pick is nowhere near the top of odds lists for the award in 2022.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Buffalo Bills are attempting to Trademark the term Bills Mafia
Everyone knows the name Bills Mafia started when Del Reid, Breyon Harris, and Leslie Wille coined the phrased years ago. Well, according to Del Reid himself, the Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have reached out to Del and his crew and are going to work with them to continue to do great things for the community by trademarking the term BillsMafia!
Bills vs. Rams on TNF: Watch Fans Get Into Intense Brawl
Last night, the Buffalo Bills gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the NFL‘s 2022 debut. The Buffalo Bills nearly doubled the Rams in total yardage (413 to 243), and the final score ended up 31-10 after a tied 10-10 halftime score. However, the on-field Bills’ mauling of the Rams wasn’t the only brawl that happened at SoFi Stadium last night.
Yardbarker
Packers Players Fantasy Stock Rising With Allen Lazard Injury
It’s week 1 and the worst part of any fantasy season is injuries. One key injury on the Packers is wide receiver Allen Lazard. Lazard is slated to be WR1 and Aaron Rodgers has been very vocal about it. He has not practiced all week and all signs point to him not being ready to go for Sunday’s game. Here are Packers players whose fantasy stock is rising with the Allen Lazard injury.
Video: Bills score first touchdown of NFL season on beautiful fake
The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why. The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Buffalo...
NBC Sports
Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report
Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Report: Tom Brady and Gisele are not living together after he returned to football
Gisele has been saying for years that she wants Tom Brady to walk away from football saying he has nothing left to prove, but she must not understand how the competitive nature of a man works. According to multiple reports, the marriage of Brady and Gisele are on the rocks....
Comments / 0