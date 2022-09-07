ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice

Allen Lazard sat out of Green Bay Packers’ practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the wide receiver was stepped on during practice last week, per Matt Schneidman. There is still no official injury report on Lazard and his timetable is unclear. Many reports assume it is an […] The post Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray's backup

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup.
Colt Mccoy
Joe Flacco
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
AthlonSports.com

Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
ClutchPoints

Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture

The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears

At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jets big quarterback decision

Even though New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee with a several-week recovery time last month, head coach Robert Saleh did not rule Wilson out of Sunday’s game earlier this week. However, it looks like the second-year quarterback will be sidelined after all with Joe Flacco getting the start in his place.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Buffalo Bills are attempting to Trademark the term Bills Mafia

Everyone knows the name Bills Mafia started when Del Reid, Breyon Harris, and Leslie Wille coined the phrased years ago. Well, according to Del Reid himself, the Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have reached out to Del and his crew and are going to work with them to continue to do great things for the community by trademarking the term BillsMafia!
Outsider.com

Bills vs. Rams on TNF: Watch Fans Get Into Intense Brawl

Last night, the Buffalo Bills gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the NFL‘s 2022 debut. The Buffalo Bills nearly doubled the Rams in total yardage (413 to 243), and the final score ended up 31-10 after a tied 10-10 halftime score. However, the on-field Bills’ mauling of the Rams wasn’t the only brawl that happened at SoFi Stadium last night.
Yardbarker

Packers Players Fantasy Stock Rising With Allen Lazard Injury

It’s week 1 and the worst part of any fantasy season is injuries. One key injury on the Packers is wide receiver Allen Lazard. Lazard is slated to be WR1 and Aaron Rodgers has been very vocal about it. He has not practiced all week and all signs point to him not being ready to go for Sunday’s game. Here are Packers players whose fantasy stock is rising with the Allen Lazard injury.
NBC Sports

Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report

Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

