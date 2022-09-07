ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WATCH: Steve Bannon Heckled by Protesters as He Turns Himself in to Authorities

Steve Bannon has a lot of haters. And on Thursday morning when he turned himself over to authorities at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, hecklers gave him a piece of their minds. “Stop hurting America,” one protester could be heard yelling at Bannon. “Stop hurting America, you greasy grifter!” Other hecklers also sounded off, as Bannon attempted to speak over the activists. “This is irony,” the ex-Trump aide said while claiming he was being “persecut[ed].” Bannon lawyer Robert Costello confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening that his client remains ready to surrender his passport as part of an expected release deal. A Bannon spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the hecklers. Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022 Read it at The Daily BeastGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
What are the new fraud charges against Steve Bannon and what do they mean?

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist and the ex-editor of Breitbart, has surrendered to New York state prosecutors to face a criminal indictment on fraud charges. A well-known figure within American right-wing media, Mr Bannon was an adviser to Mr Trump’s successful election campaign in 2016 before falling out with the president during their first year together in Washington. Since then, Bannon has reinvented himself as an alt-right podcaster. He was recently convicted of contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with the January 6 congressional panel. Bannon and three other men were charged with...
Facing new charges, Steve Bannon surrenders to N.Y. prosecutors

The We Build the Wall project was launched in late 2018 with a goal that appealed to many rank-and-file Republicans: Its organizers vowed to raise private funds to build barriers along the U.S./Mexico border. It wasn’t long, however, before the project ran into serious structural issues, and Donald Trump took steps to distance himself from the initiative.
Steve Bannon was indicted over private border wall campaign. Here are the Arizona ties

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and onetime strategist to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to his involvement in fundraising efforts for a privately funded wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project with significant Arizona ties. Bannon and “We Build The Wall”, a GoFundMe turned nonprofit organization, were...
Bannon charged with money laundering in border wall fundraising case

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was charged by prosecutors in New York on Thursday with money laundering and conspiracy in connection with allegations that he defrauded donors to a group aimed at building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Driving the news: Bannon surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office...
