In the season’s first home game, the Houston High School volleyball team swept Summersville, 3-0, Tuesday in the New Gym. The Lady Tigers beat the visiting Lady Wildcats 25-15 in the first set, and then went on to win the second set 25-18 and complete the sweep with a 25-23 victory in a tightly-contested third set.

SUMMERSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO