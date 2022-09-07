Read full article on original website
Preparations begin for HHS homecoming; alumni event planned
“Hollywood Homecoming” is theme for this year’s Houston High School annual event that is Friday. The Houston Alumni Association also will hold activities on Saturday. Homecoming features a parade, coronation and football game against the Cabool Bulldogs. Here is a schedule:. •The parade down Grand Avenue is 1:45...
Houston City Council gives blessing to planned events
The Houston City Council on Tuesday gave approval to community events following a presentation by a local volunteer. Brenda Senter outlined a planned 5K “Turkey Trot” event to raise funds for the Texas County Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 5. She said Ann Tottingham was among those pledging to help organize the event. The council on a 5-0 vote (Weakly absent) will contribute $400 toward promotion costs.
PHOTOS: HHS volleyball vs. Summersville
The Houston High School volleyball team played Summersville on Tuesday (Sept. 6) in Houston’s New Gym. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Wanted Houston man arrested by state patrol on Monday
A Houston man was arrested Monday afternoon on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bryan W. Stogdill, 43, was wanted on felony Dent County warrants for DWI – serious physical injury, felony driving while revoked, felony second-degree assault and having no insurance. He was taken to the...
Man seriously injured in crash on U.S. 63 on Thursday night
A 20-year-old man from Licking was seriously injured Thursday night in an accident about six miles south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael J. Longrie was southbound in a 2010 Ford F-150 at about 9:15 p.m. that traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, said Cpl. Jacob Sellars.
Plato man wins outdoor archery national crown
Plato resident Doug Kyle earned Senior National Champion honors in the amateur division at the 2022 National Field Archery Association (NFAA) Outdoor National Championships, Aug. 27-28 in Yankton, S.D. On day one of the competition, participants shot a 600 round, which consists of 4 rounds of 4 arrows from each...
Lady Tigers sweep Summersville
In the season’s first home game, the Houston High School volleyball team swept Summersville, 3-0, Tuesday in the New Gym. The Lady Tigers beat the visiting Lady Wildcats 25-15 in the first set, and then went on to win the second set 25-18 and complete the sweep with a 25-23 victory in a tightly-contested third set.
Production set for Sept. 23-24 at the Melba
A STARS Foundation production is planned Sept. 23 and 24 at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston. “Order Up” is set for 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. This 50-minute comedy highlights the particular habits of quirky customers. The STARS cast take on the...
