Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse Reveals Week Two Uniform Combination vs UConn
Syracuse football will wear orange helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when it faces UConn on the road Saturday night. Syracuse started the season on a strong note with a 31-7 home win over Louisville. The Cardinals had won three straight against the Orange before the dominant performance ...
Penn State-Ohio matchups: Who has the edge in the Lions' home opener?
Penn State faces its second opponent of the season when Ohio visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have been installed as 24.5-point favorites by Vegas oddsmakers before their latest opportunity to take the field. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to get better this week,” head...
USC football vs. Stanford: How to watch, live stream, betting odds
The Lincoln Riley era at USC got off to a fast start last week with a 66-14 home victory over Rice that featured three interceptions returned for touchdowns. This week, the Trojans hit the road to face Stanford in their Pac-12 football opener. Because of the Covid year in 2020 that resulted in a ...
Rutgers football recruiting: Zion Tracy has Scarlet Knights in his top four
Three-star defensive back Zion Tracy has a top four programs. Two Big Ten programs made the cut for the three-star standout from Connecticut. Tracy has Buffalo, Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse in his final four. He is slated to be at Penn State this weekend for a visit (Tracy also visited the Nittany Lions in July). He has a visit to Syracuse scheduled in late October. He visited Rutgers three times since last November. He earned his offer from Penn State in early September with his performance at one of their camps over the summer prompted the offer. According to 247Sports, Tracy is a three-star and the sixth-best player in New York. He tweeted his final four on Tuesday afternoon: 🌟💎 @Coach_Ander5on @STMCT_Football @adamgorney @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/fnwNeWjffb — 11. (@ZionTracy11) September 7, 2022 RelatedAround the Big Ten: Lou Holtz is against Notre Dame joining a conference but thinks it might be inevitable A 6-foot-1 cornerback from St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT), Tracy is strong in coverage. He has good footwork and uses his hands well. He is instinctual in his play as well as his ability to read the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Penn State brings new food, updated bag policy to Beaver Stadium; latest on Lions in the NFL: Newsstand
Penn State football news, notes, and updates include changes at Beaver Stadium for this year’s home slate, plus an update on Nittany Lions in the NFL and much more. It’s time to dive into Wednesday’s top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college athletics. Penn State...
Comments / 0