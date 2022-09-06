ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Navigator CO2 sues landowners who kept surveyors off properties

A company behind a proposed carbon pipeline in Iowa is suing some landowners so they can survey their property. Navigator CO2 Ventures says four people in Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties have refused to allow surveyors to set foot on their land. Some are even accused of threatening the surveyors.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Sioux City Man Charged Following Lengthy Storm Lake Theft Investigation

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sioux man has been formally charged in a Storm Lake theft investigation that began earlier this year. Police were originally called to a local hardware store in late January where there were reportedly signs of forced entry and evidence of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of merchandise being taken.
STORM LAKE, IA
Sioux City Splash Pads to Close for the 2022 Season

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department wishes to inform the public splash pads will close for the season on Monday, September 12, 2022. Rose Hill, 1405 Grandview Blvd. For information regarding the schedule for the Miracle League splash pad located in Riverside Park, please contact the Miracle League at 712-600-4411.
SIOUX CITY, IA
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Art Center Completes Installation of Outdoor Sculpture

The Sioux City Art Center is pleased to announce the completion of the installation of large outdoor sculpture that will be added to its permanent collection. The sculpture, titled Boulders, was originally designed in 2004 by Waterloo artist Larry Lightbody for the sloped grounds at the front of the home of Ritch and Kathy LeGrand in Sioux City. Boulders is one artwork among more than 40 that were offered by the LeGrands to the Art Center for its permanent collection back in 2016.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Art Center Celebrates Powerful New Exhibition

The public is invited to attend a free reception to celebrate a new exhibition. Titled Turn of the Sea, the exhibition features large-scale collaged paintings by Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez, who lives and works in Lincoln, Nebraska. The reception is scheduled for 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, September 15. Friedemann-Sánchez will speak about her work in the gallery at 6:00pm. Refreshments will be served.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD

