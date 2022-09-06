Read full article on original website
Navigator CO2 Pipeline sues landowners in Woodbury, Clay Counties over property surveys
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — One of the companies pushing for a major carbon pipeline through Iowa is suing some landowners in three counties so that they can be on their property to survey. This is for the Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline which would run through almost three dozen counties...
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
Navigator CO2 sues landowners who kept surveyors off properties
A company behind a proposed carbon pipeline in Iowa is suing some landowners so they can survey their property. Navigator CO2 Ventures says four people in Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties have refused to allow surveyors to set foot on their land. Some are even accused of threatening the surveyors.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY AT A HARDWARE STORE IN STORM LAKE HAS BEEN LINKED TO SIMILAR BURGLARIES ELSEWHERE IN IOWA AND SURROUNDING STATES.
Sioux City I-29 reopens after crash leads to congested traffic
Iowa 511 has reopened the interstate after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy highway in Sioux City caused traffic to slow down.
Sioux City Man Charged Following Lengthy Storm Lake Theft Investigation
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sioux man has been formally charged in a Storm Lake theft investigation that began earlier this year. Police were originally called to a local hardware store in late January where there were reportedly signs of forced entry and evidence of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of merchandise being taken.
Sheldon man dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Osceola County
A Sheldon man has been pronounced dead after a semi allegedly rear-ended him in Osceola County.
Caroll Cole: The serial killer you didn’t know was born in Sioux City
The United States leads the world for the most serial killers, some of which have had ties to Iowa, but did you know that a prolific serial killer was born in Sioux City?
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
Sioux City Splash Pads to Close for the 2022 Season
The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department wishes to inform the public splash pads will close for the season on Monday, September 12, 2022. Rose Hill, 1405 Grandview Blvd. For information regarding the schedule for the Miracle League splash pad located in Riverside Park, please contact the Miracle League at 712-600-4411.
Sioux City woman wins $100,000 from scratch game
A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
Sioux City Art Center Completes Installation of Outdoor Sculpture
The Sioux City Art Center is pleased to announce the completion of the installation of large outdoor sculpture that will be added to its permanent collection. The sculpture, titled Boulders, was originally designed in 2004 by Waterloo artist Larry Lightbody for the sloped grounds at the front of the home of Ritch and Kathy LeGrand in Sioux City. Boulders is one artwork among more than 40 that were offered by the LeGrands to the Art Center for its permanent collection back in 2016.
Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
Sioux City Art Center Celebrates Powerful New Exhibition
The public is invited to attend a free reception to celebrate a new exhibition. Titled Turn of the Sea, the exhibition features large-scale collaged paintings by Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez, who lives and works in Lincoln, Nebraska. The reception is scheduled for 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, September 15. Friedemann-Sánchez will speak about her work in the gallery at 6:00pm. Refreshments will be served.
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
