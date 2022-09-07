ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today In Hip Hop History: Jay-Z Released His 11th LP ‘The Blueprint 3’ 12 Years Ago

On this date in 2009, Hip Hop’s most recognized cultural icon dropped his eleventh album entitled The Blueprint 3 on the Roc Nation/Asylum/Atlantic imprint. Produced by Hov himself, Kanye, No I.D.This Jigga project boasted more guest appearances than any of his previously released full-length albums, the Neptunes, Swizz Beatz, and several others. The singles from this LP are arguably some of Jay-Z’s most recognized songs by millennials; “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” “Run This Town,” ” “Empire State of Mind” and “On to the Next One” were chart-topping tracks during the summer and fall of 2009 and will forever be remembered as some of Hov’s most revered hits.
Larry June and Babyface Ray To Face Off in Touring Sound Clash in Detroit and San Francisco

In order to provide audiences and musicians with a once-in-a-lifetime live music experience, Red Bull has announced the highly anticipated 2022 US lineup for Red Bull SoundClash, which is returning this Fall. Two artists will push their creative boundaries to compete across elaborate opposite stages, with the audience choosing the winner of each round with crowd cheers via a decibel reader. Red Bull SoundClash 2022 will take place in three culturally significant US locations, including Gary Clark Jr. vs. Paul Wall in Houston, and Larry June vs. Babyface Ray in San Francisco and Detroit. This follows the thrilling 10-year sabbatical return last year.
Redman Announces He is Officially Licensed as a Skydiver

It’s great to see Hip-Hop age. Redman hit Instagram and revealed his new profession, licensed skydiver. In his caption, Redman revealed that it took completing a written exam and 27 practical lessons to be licensed. “I worked HARD for this !!. 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written...
[PHOTOS] Lauryn Hill Intimate Performance at Iconic Surf Lodge

GRAMMY award winner, Lauryn Hill returned to The Surf Lodge this past Monday, September 5, taking the stage at the iconic venue for an intimate concert. She performed some of her most popular hits from the Fugees including “Fu-Gee-La,” “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and “Killing Me Softly.”
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Their Debut Joint Album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’

Quavo and Takeoff have announced their joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, set to release October 7, 2022, on Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records. The album announcement comes after the recent single “Big Stunna,” featuring Birdman, and “Us Vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane. The opening single for the album was “Hotel Lobby,” which has reached nearly 200 million streams worldwide.
Happy Birthday To N.W.A./Ruthless Records Founder Eazy-E! (RIP)

Despite the fact that the Hip Hop community lost this giant in the game over two decades ago, the legacy of Eazy-E will always be seen, heard and celebrated by the culture of Hip Hop. Eazy-E was born Eric Lynn Wright on this date in 1964 in Compton, California. As...
World Premiere: The Estate of Prodigy Releases New Single and Video ‘Walk Out’ Produced by DJ Premier

The Estate of Prodigy of influential hip-hop group Mobb Deep releases the very special new single “Walk Out” today. DJ Premier, one of the most lauded beat producers in hip-hop history, produced the song. This track is a valuable treat for true fans of Hip Hop’s Golden Era because the two renowned performers rarely had the opportunity to collaborate throughout their careers.
Tevin Campbell on Usher’s Claim of Being Unbeatable in VERZUZ: ‘There’s R. Kelly’

Tevin Campbell recently stunned the audience at Usher’s Residency in Las Vegas with a surprise performance of his classic “Can We Talk.”. Fresh off the appearance in Vegas, TMZ tracked down Campbell at LAX and asked him about his time with Usher. During the conversation, Campbell was pressed on who was the “King of R&B,” a title that people have awarded Usher recently.
