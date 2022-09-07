Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Quando Rondo Cuts Ties With Rollin 60s Crips Following Lul Pab’s Death
Savannah, GA native Quando Rondo is putting down his blue flag and disavowing his allegiance to the Rollin 60s Crips after his friend Lul Pab was murdered in a shooting last month in which he was the intended target. Rondo admitted that the gang life brought too much chaos in...
thesource.com
Quavo and Takeoff Wear Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga on New Album Cover
As much as they are icons of rap, Quavo and Takeoff are icons of fashion. Announcing their new album Only Built For Infinity Links, the two stars are laced in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga on the album artwork. The two rap superstars are seen in the padded denim jacket...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Jay-Z Released His 11th LP ‘The Blueprint 3’ 12 Years Ago
On this date in 2009, Hip Hop’s most recognized cultural icon dropped his eleventh album entitled The Blueprint 3 on the Roc Nation/Asylum/Atlantic imprint. Produced by Hov himself, Kanye, No I.D.This Jigga project boasted more guest appearances than any of his previously released full-length albums, the Neptunes, Swizz Beatz, and several others. The singles from this LP are arguably some of Jay-Z’s most recognized songs by millennials; “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” “Run This Town,” ” “Empire State of Mind” and “On to the Next One” were chart-topping tracks during the summer and fall of 2009 and will forever be remembered as some of Hov’s most revered hits.
thesource.com
Larry June and Babyface Ray To Face Off in Touring Sound Clash in Detroit and San Francisco
In order to provide audiences and musicians with a once-in-a-lifetime live music experience, Red Bull has announced the highly anticipated 2022 US lineup for Red Bull SoundClash, which is returning this Fall. Two artists will push their creative boundaries to compete across elaborate opposite stages, with the audience choosing the winner of each round with crowd cheers via a decibel reader. Red Bull SoundClash 2022 will take place in three culturally significant US locations, including Gary Clark Jr. vs. Paul Wall in Houston, and Larry June vs. Babyface Ray in San Francisco and Detroit. This follows the thrilling 10-year sabbatical return last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
Bleu Celebrates Buying a Private Jet: ‘It Took Me 10 Hard Years To Get Here’
Bleu is letting his fans and followers know the value of hard work. Hitting Instagram, the young star released a video handling business on a private jet that he now owns, letting people know anything is possible. “It took me 10 hard years to get here,” Bleu wrote. “We’re can...
thesource.com
Redman Announces He is Officially Licensed as a Skydiver
It’s great to see Hip-Hop age. Redman hit Instagram and revealed his new profession, licensed skydiver. In his caption, Redman revealed that it took completing a written exam and 27 practical lessons to be licensed. “I worked HARD for this !!. 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written...
thesource.com
[PHOTOS] Lauryn Hill Intimate Performance at Iconic Surf Lodge
GRAMMY award winner, Lauryn Hill returned to The Surf Lodge this past Monday, September 5, taking the stage at the iconic venue for an intimate concert. She performed some of her most popular hits from the Fugees including “Fu-Gee-La,” “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and “Killing Me Softly.”
thesource.com
Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family Release ‘Long Live DJ Shay’ Album
Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family (BSF) have released their biggest compilation project to date, Long Live DJ Shay. The new album is accompanied by a video for “Pandemic Flow,” featuring Conway The Machine and Cory Gunz. The single is produced by The Alchemist. Long Live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Their Debut Joint Album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
Quavo and Takeoff have announced their joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, set to release October 7, 2022, on Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records. The album announcement comes after the recent single “Big Stunna,” featuring Birdman, and “Us Vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane. The opening single for the album was “Hotel Lobby,” which has reached nearly 200 million streams worldwide.
thesource.com
Happy Birthday To N.W.A./Ruthless Records Founder Eazy-E! (RIP)
Despite the fact that the Hip Hop community lost this giant in the game over two decades ago, the legacy of Eazy-E will always be seen, heard and celebrated by the culture of Hip Hop. Eazy-E was born Eric Lynn Wright on this date in 1964 in Compton, California. As...
thesource.com
World Premiere: The Estate of Prodigy Releases New Single and Video ‘Walk Out’ Produced by DJ Premier
The Estate of Prodigy of influential hip-hop group Mobb Deep releases the very special new single “Walk Out” today. DJ Premier, one of the most lauded beat producers in hip-hop history, produced the song. This track is a valuable treat for true fans of Hip Hop’s Golden Era because the two renowned performers rarely had the opportunity to collaborate throughout their careers.
thesource.com
Tevin Campbell on Usher’s Claim of Being Unbeatable in VERZUZ: ‘There’s R. Kelly’
Tevin Campbell recently stunned the audience at Usher’s Residency in Las Vegas with a surprise performance of his classic “Can We Talk.”. Fresh off the appearance in Vegas, TMZ tracked down Campbell at LAX and asked him about his time with Usher. During the conversation, Campbell was pressed on who was the “King of R&B,” a title that people have awarded Usher recently.
thesource.com
Meek Mill is Willing to Perform ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ at October Weddings for Free to Celebrate Single’s 10-year Annviersary
Are you getting married this October? If so, you may be able to book a Meek Mill “Dreams and Nightmares” performance for the low. By low, we mean free. Hitting Twitter, the Dreamchaser let fans know that he would perform the single for free to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the song.
thesource.com
Reebok to Release ‘Shaq Attaq’ Sneaker to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Shaq’s First Signature Shoe
Reebok has announced that Shaquille O’Neal’s coveted “Shaq Attaq” sneaker will make a comeback on September 23. This comes as Reebok continues to highlight its extensive basketball archive through the likes of Allen Iverson’s Question and Answer lines, the revolutionary Hurrikaze and Hurrikaze II, Dee Brown’s Pump Omni Zone II, and more.
Comments / 0