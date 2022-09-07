There are some beautiful homes on the list this week. Don’t miss your chance to claim yours!. 4441 Amherst Ave., Dallas. Custom built in 2016 and boasting museum walls, designer fixtures, and elegant touches throughout. A chef’s kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and an oversized marble waterfall island overlooks the dining nook and great room, highlighted by the slate tile fireplace. The primary suite features sprawling windows overlooking the yard, a double-sided fireplace, and a marble-tiled bathroom. The second floor has a game room landing area with a balcony, five additional guest suites, a private theatre, and an office complete this contemporary masterpiece. Six bedrooms/seven baths. $3 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

