Dallas CASA to Host Champion of Children Next Month
Dallas CASA will celebrate its annual Champion of Children event Oct. 27 at The Rustic featuring a concert by Texas singer-songwriter Cory Morrow and an outdoor dinner. The event is Dallas CASA’s largest fundraiser, and the money earned allows volunteers to serve children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.
Kips Bay Decorator Show House Shortens Show Run
The Kips Bay Decorator Show House will run Sept. 22 through Sept. 25, opposed to the originally planned dates of Sept. 22 to Oct. 23. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will have a limited run of show,” the website reads. The...
Real Talk: Amy Messer
Amy Messer of the Polsky Messer team at Douglas Elliman Realty, a native Texan, SMU alumna, and longtime Dallas resident, joined Douglas Elliman’s Dallas office along with Harrison Polsky in January. Messer has worked in real estate since around 2012. Her team, specializing in development, new construction, and luxury...
Southwestern Medical Foundation Announces Jere Thompson Jr. As New Chairman
Southwestern Medical Foundation has elected Jere W. Thompson Jr., of the Park Cities as chairman of the Board of Trustees and named six new members to its board during their recent annual meeting. New Trustees include Kim Askew, Pete Chilian, Peter Brundage, Michael Kahn, Linda Kao, and Amy McKnight. Southwestern...
Jesuit Dallas Boasts an Art Museum Like No Other
Institution earns rare national accreditation from the AAM. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, National Gallery of Art, and Jesuit Dallas Museum (JDM) – as The Muppets sing it on Sesame Street, “One of these things is not like the others.”. But don’t...
Open Houses to Check Out Sep. 10-11
There are some beautiful homes on the list this week. Don’t miss your chance to claim yours!. 4441 Amherst Ave., Dallas. Custom built in 2016 and boasting museum walls, designer fixtures, and elegant touches throughout. A chef’s kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and an oversized marble waterfall island overlooks the dining nook and great room, highlighted by the slate tile fireplace. The primary suite features sprawling windows overlooking the yard, a double-sided fireplace, and a marble-tiled bathroom. The second floor has a game room landing area with a balcony, five additional guest suites, a private theatre, and an office complete this contemporary masterpiece. Six bedrooms/seven baths. $3 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
School Safety Stays Top of Mind
Dallas ISD superintendent talks proactive approaches, investments. School safety remains top of the list for Dallas ISD and, specifically, new Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde. In preparation for the new school year, the district held a press conference in early August to describe plans to keep campuses safe with investments in school...
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 29-Sept. 4
A trespasser was inside a man’s house without consent in the 9100 block of Valley Chapel Lane before 10:40 p.m. Aug. 30. They also had marijuana and a clear glass pipe commonly used for smoking narcotics on them. 29 Monday. Before 10:36 a.m., an intoxicated shopper got a criminal...
Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic Returns
The Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic is returning to Dallas Sept. 25 after a three-year hiatus. Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks and former tennis pros Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish will join Nowitzki for the charity pro-am competition, and more players are to be announced. Event...
