KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant
BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker. Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre. The petition claims the...
willmarradio.com
Company wants to open Halal slaughter operation in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council Tuesday set a hearing date of September 19th to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
willmarradio.com
New London City Council to hear Sibley State Park name change proposal
(New London MN-) Kelsey Olson of New London plans to attend tonight's New London City Council meeting to gauge their support for changing the name of Sibley State Park. Olson says ultimately it would take an act of the Minnesota Legislature to do so. Olson says the park is named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, and she objects to Sibley's treatment of The Dakota after the U.S. Dakota War of 1862...
willmarradio.com
Leach
Bail set at $75,000 for man accused of robbing Willmar business. (Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Cour…
This Minnesota County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
willmarradio.com
9 file for 4 ACGC School Board seats
(Grove City MN-) There's a lot of interest in running for Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board. Four seats are up for reelection and 9 people filed by the August 16th deadline. Three of the four incumbents: Megan Morrison of Atwater, Randall Kaisner of Atwater and Scott Stafford of Grove City filed, while the 4th incumbent, Paul Rasmussen of Atwater has decided to retire. Also filing were Christine Buer of Grove City, Joe Groshens of Atwater, Jeff Niedenthal of Grove City, Briedget Hartman of Grove City, Sarah Oyen of Atwater and Traci Smith of Atwater.
willmarradio.com
New London woman wants name change for Sibley State Park
(New London, MN) - A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military's effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862 and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato. Kelsey Olson hosted an information meeting in New London and plans to address the city council -- but says changing the name requires an act of the Minnesota Legislature.
willmarradio.com
John S. Peterson
John S. Peterson, age 42, husband of Dee, Father of Ely and Chezney, of Atwater, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Fairview U of M Hospital Minneapolis. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., at the John and Dee Peterson Farm, 16305 38th Ave S.E. Atwater, Minnesota 56209. Arrangements are with the Johnson- Hagglund Funeral Chapel in Litchfield, MN.
willmarradio.com
Don Fitzner
Donald W. Fitzner, age 87, of Renville, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the services all at the church in Renville. In Lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Services, Renville, MN.
School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students
BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Alan Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
redlakenationnews.com
Two more will attend St. John's Prep School
Two eighth graders from St. Mary's will soon embark on an educational experience in which each will learn to listen with the ear of her heart. Karma and Madyson, both from Red Lake, have been accepted at St. John's Preparatory School, Collegeville, where they will live and study in a Benedictine high school community alongside students from around the globe. Moving days for dormitory dwellers begin Aug. 18. School starts Aug. 24. "It's exciting, but a little scary too," said Madyson, class valedictorian, who has been a St. Mary's Mission student since kindergarten. "But it will be good for me too, and it will help me have a good future. I will be in a new environment with new people."
willmarradio.com
39th Annual Prairie Pothole Day
Https://www.facebook.com/PrairePotholeConservationAssociation/. When: Saturday, September 10 from 9 am to 5 pm (rain or shine) Where: Stoney Ridge Farm, 1/8 miles south of Jct. MN 9 near New London. Special Program & Events: seminars, exhibitors, artists, outdoor equipment, dog distance jumping, trap & sporting clays, 3D archery course, black powder shoot,...
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
The northern lights over Lake Mary, south of Alexandria. The northern lights over Big Sandy Lake in McGregor. The northern lights seen from Warba. The northern lights seen from Backus. The northern lights captured from the Whitefish chain of lakes. The northern lights as seen from Birch Lake in Hackensack. The northern lights as seen from Brainerd. The northern lights as seen from Cambridge. The northern lights as seen from Washburn County, Wisconsin. The northern lights over Hackensack. The northern lights over Rainy River in International Falls. The northern lights as seen from Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada. The northern lights over Sauk Centre. The northern lights as seen from Nevis. The Northern Lights above Lakeville. The Northern Lights above Delano. The Northern Lights, near Ada, Minnesota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
voiceofalexandria.com
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
