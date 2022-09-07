ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Speakup2
2d ago

When the devil has a firm grip on your mind, it’s time to be steadfast and pray!! By that I mean when we are feeling at our weakest and saddest time, we FORGET all about our creator!! We need to go back to the “WORD” because his word will NOT forsake us!! And suicidal thoughts or actions never solve anything!! To take your life PREMATURELY is an abomination to the creator of heaven and earth!! READ YOUR BIBLE!! Stay prayerful, seek out his written message and the ALMIGHTY will direct your path!!! STOP DOING THE DEVILS BIDDING!! The more the DEVIL can make you stay out of the word of GOD the more he can pierce your mind with thoughts of worthlessness, fear, demented feelings, hate, and anger!! Remember!! Satan is on this earth to destroy as many as he can before the GREAT TRIBULATION!! STOP LETTING HIM WIN!! AMEN

Vivian Carey
2d ago

My heartfelt condolences to family and friends of this young lady. We definitely never know what is going through someone's mind unless they share what they are feeling, and even then most of the time they do what they feel. This is not the time to point fingers at the rapper, or any type of negativity, this is the time to send condolences to loved ones. Most rappers do music that will gain popularity and make money unfortunately that's what most of this generation enjoys. The young lady unless we walked in her shoes we truly cannot speak on why. Let's just pray for her family, the young rapper, and friends. ❤️🙏🏽✝️🕊️

Notimeforyourcrap
2d ago

She was a Beautiful Young Lady 🕊 May This Young Lady Rest In Peace 🕊 Mental Health is so serious and society tend to disregard it😩

TMZ.com

600 Breezy Reveals His Girlfriend Died By Suicide

Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning his girlfriend's sudden death ... and it appears she died by suicide. 600 Breezy just posted a social media tribute to his girlfriend of two years, Raven Jackson, including photos of them together and screenshots of what appear to be a suicide note. In the...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Rapper 600 Breezy Shares Girlfriend's Suicide Note Before She Died

Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the death of his girlfriend of two years, who reportedly died by suicide this week. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old "New Opps" rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, took to Instagram to express his disbelief over the sudden death of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson, and share what appeared to be a suicide note, in the form of a text message, she allegedly sent to him before her passing.
CELEBRITIES
