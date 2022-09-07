When the devil has a firm grip on your mind, it’s time to be steadfast and pray!! By that I mean when we are feeling at our weakest and saddest time, we FORGET all about our creator!! We need to go back to the “WORD” because his word will NOT forsake us!! And suicidal thoughts or actions never solve anything!! To take your life PREMATURELY is an abomination to the creator of heaven and earth!! READ YOUR BIBLE!! Stay prayerful, seek out his written message and the ALMIGHTY will direct your path!!! STOP DOING THE DEVILS BIDDING!! The more the DEVIL can make you stay out of the word of GOD the more he can pierce your mind with thoughts of worthlessness, fear, demented feelings, hate, and anger!! Remember!! Satan is on this earth to destroy as many as he can before the GREAT TRIBULATION!! STOP LETTING HIM WIN!! AMEN
My heartfelt condolences to family and friends of this young lady. We definitely never know what is going through someone's mind unless they share what they are feeling, and even then most of the time they do what they feel. This is not the time to point fingers at the rapper, or any type of negativity, this is the time to send condolences to loved ones. Most rappers do music that will gain popularity and make money unfortunately that's what most of this generation enjoys. The young lady unless we walked in her shoes we truly cannot speak on why. Let's just pray for her family, the young rapper, and friends. ❤️🙏🏽✝️🕊️
She was a Beautiful Young Lady 🕊 May This Young Lady Rest In Peace 🕊 Mental Health is so serious and society tend to disregard it😩
