Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Wet period is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy plenty of sunshine today and Friday before it turns wet. Once patchy dense fog dissipates Thursday morning, sunshine will push highs to around 80°. It turns a little more humid Friday with highs in the low-80s. As we head into the weekend,...
ENVIRONMENT
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
wjbc.com

No harvest to speak of yet in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.5 days suitable for field work during the week ending September 4, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 72.6 degrees, 0.9 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.36 inches, 0.57 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 21 percent short, 66...
ILLINOIS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Western Iowa Today

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
DUBUQUE, IA
WCIA

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE

