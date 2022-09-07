Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
WAND TV
Wet period is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy plenty of sunshine today and Friday before it turns wet. Once patchy dense fog dissipates Thursday morning, sunshine will push highs to around 80°. It turns a little more humid Friday with highs in the low-80s. As we head into the weekend,...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
advantagenews.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
wjbc.com
No harvest to speak of yet in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.5 days suitable for field work during the week ending September 4, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 72.6 degrees, 0.9 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.36 inches, 0.57 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 21 percent short, 66...
More Than a Dozen New Madrid Quakes Past Few Days, Some Felt
It's no reason for alarm, but there has been a sudden uptick in quakes along the New Madrid Fault this week with several over the past few days that were felt. The USGS Earthquake map shows 13 measurable earthquakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone since September 2, 2022. These quakes included eight above 2 in magnitude.
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
Electric bills have tripled for some Illinois businesses
The co-owner of Belleville restaurant Copper Fire, Renae Eichholz, said her bill from Ameren Illinois has more than tripled. It’s not just her – it’s the way Ameren Illinois is set up. Hear why from KMOX.
Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday
(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
kanecountyconnects.com
'Chronic Wasting Disease' in Deer Subject of IDNR Meetings in Northern Illinois
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a fatal disease that impacts the central nervous system in deer. It has been detected in several counties across northern Illinois, including in Kane County. Landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are invited to attend a series of informational meetings about CWD and its threat on...
