Cincinnati, OH

953wiki.com

MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

September 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Amy J. Miller 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Miller was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by Madison Police Patrolman Cameron Blankenship on Main Street, for a traffic violation. Patrolman Trent Smith and his K-9 partner Colt assisted. Colt conducted an open...
MADISON, IN
WLWT 5

OSHP: 40-year-old Maineville man charged with rape of a minor

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started back in August 2019. The investigation began on Aug. 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female...
MAINEVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Charges dropped against man accused in West Chester shooting

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is no longer facing charges in connection with a shooting Wednesday at a West Chester Apartment Complex. At a hearing Friday, the charges against Courtney Montgomery were officially dropped because of conflicting evidence and lack of probable cause. Montgomery had been...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
953wiki.com

Brooksburg Man Arrested On Various Drug Charges

September 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jimmy D. White 38, Brooksburg, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, possession of synthetic urine class B misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle without a license class C misdemeanor. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop, on a vehicle driven by...
BROOKSBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI — One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Westwood on Friday. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, three officers responded to 3125 Glenmore Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio family calls police after finding coyote hiding in their bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Trenton received an unusual call on Friday morning when a call led them to discover a coyote hiding in a resident's bathroom. Police got the call around 5 a.m. from a caller saying an animal was in the first-floor bathroom of their house and they didn't want to get close.
TRENTON, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

