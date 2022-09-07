Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
September 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Amy J. Miller 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Miller was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by Madison Police Patrolman Cameron Blankenship on Main Street, for a traffic violation. Patrolman Trent Smith and his K-9 partner Colt assisted. Colt conducted an open...
WLWT 5
OSHP: 40-year-old Maineville man charged with rape of a minor
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started back in August 2019. The investigation began on Aug. 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female...
Fox 19
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
Fox 19
Charges dropped against man accused in West Chester shooting
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is no longer facing charges in connection with a shooting Wednesday at a West Chester Apartment Complex. At a hearing Friday, the charges against Courtney Montgomery were officially dropped because of conflicting evidence and lack of probable cause. Montgomery had been...
WKRC
Man accused of raping juvenile at Springfield Township home, threatening her and witness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a juvenile and threatening to kill her, a child and family members if she told anyone. Shawndale Mundy faces rape and intimidation charges. A Springfield Township detective addressed the court Thursday to ask for a high bond for Mundy. Det....
WKRC
Prosecutor shows video of woman plowing minivan into 2 pedestrians, announces indictment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury indicted the woman accused of hitting two men with her vehicle in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them, on charges of aggravated murder, murder and endangering children. Taahviya Chapman could face life in prison if she's convicted. Chapman dropped Jawon Lunsford, her...
953wiki.com
Brooksburg Man Arrested On Various Drug Charges
September 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jimmy D. White 38, Brooksburg, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, possession of synthetic urine class B misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle without a license class C misdemeanor. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop, on a vehicle driven by...
Dayton woman sentenced to prison for overdose death of Riverside man
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Dayton woman has been sentenced to prison for the overdose death of a Riverside man. Whitney Taylor McCormick, 32, was sentenced to at least eight years in prison after being convicted on charges related to the overdose death of Clinton M. Williams, 39, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.
Fox 19
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A possible motive for a woman’s decision to plow into two pedestrians outside of the Spring Grove Village Kroger was revealed Thursday by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Taah’viya Chapman, 24, dropped off her boyfriend, Jawon Lunsford at the Kroger on Aug. 31. While inside...
WLWT 5
Charges re-filed in 19-year-old's murder after handling of suspected murder weapon derailed case
CINCINNATI — A murder suspect whose criminal charges were dropped in April is facing murder charges again. Delrico Peoples was charged with murder in the summer of 2019. Police believed he was driving a vehicle during a drive-by shooting in Mt. Airy that killed Brandon Phoenix. Phoenix was 19-years-old...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in Westwood
CINCINNATI — One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Westwood on Friday. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, three officers responded to 3125 Glenmore Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent tries to escape custody for second time
XENIA — Xenia police released two new videos showing a man who was accused of impersonating a parent with intention of kidnapping a child attempt to escape police custody for a second time. News Center 7 obtained a Xenia police report Tuesday which described an attempted escape on the...
Court docs: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home
Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.
Detectives receive over 25 tips from public to help identify ‘Peeping Tom’ suspect
BUTLER COUNTY — A man was arrested after peering into windows in Liberty Township, according to the Butler County Sherriff’s office. Kevin Michael Ayers was arrested on one count of Criminal Trespassing, Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. Ayers is a registered sex offender with previous convictions of voyeurism,...
Fox 19
Police: Cincinnati man charged with murder in death of mother’s boyfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on murder charges months after an alleged assault in North Fairmount. The victim, 70-year-old Lee Anderson, died last week, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police arrested 37-year-old Amar Pryor (pictured below) on Aug. 29, according to jail records. A Hamilton County...
WLWT 5
Ohio family calls police after finding coyote hiding in their bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Trenton received an unusual call on Friday morning when a call led them to discover a coyote hiding in a resident's bathroom. Police got the call around 5 a.m. from a caller saying an animal was in the first-floor bathroom of their house and they didn't want to get close.
WLWT 5
Feds: Covington city official accused of using employee credit cards to make payments for herself
COVINGTON, Ky. — A former administrative manager for the city of Covington has been indicted by a federal grand jury on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky. The attorney's office announced that 49-year-old Allison Donaldson was indicted by a...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man accused of shooting West Chester mother, stealing her gun
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young West Chester mother remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place inside a third-floor unit at Highlands apartments right off Fountain Boulevard in West Chester. Court records identified the victim as 25-year-old Tonia Hall. A...
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
