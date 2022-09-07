Read full article on original website
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Xbox Game Pass adds Disney’s answer to Stardew Valley
Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games heading to Xbox Game Pass, including a new life-sim that casts you away to a Disneyfied version of Pelican Town. Headlining this month’s Xbox Game Pass releases is Disney Dreamlight Valley. A cross between Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and virtually every popular Disney IP, it's a light RPG sim that has you explore a magical land and help out the cheery characters who call it home. You’ll be meeting your neighbors, crafting items, and completing quests.
Slaycation Paradise and three more games coming to Stadia soon
Google revealed another four games will be coming to Stadia, though all listed as "soon."
NME
‘Battlefield’ is getting a new “narrative campaign” from ‘Halo’ co-creator
Battlefield will be getting a new “narrative campaign” from the studio of Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, Electronic Arts (EA) has announced. Lehto joined EA in October 2021 and now helms the studio Ridgeline Games at the company. At the time, it was said that Ridgeline would be “focused on developing first-person shooter” games.
Xbox Game Pass September 2022: Games for All Ages!
The first wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass this September 2022 have been announced: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Metal: Hellsinger, and more. Xbox Game Pass September 2022 Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition – Available Now “Welcome to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s early access! Show your love for Disney with exclusive outfits that celebrate the […] The post Xbox Game Pass September 2022: Games for All Ages! appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Polygon
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
dotesports.com
How to play the Outlast games in order
Outlast is a survival horror series developed by Red Barrels. The first game in the now three-title franchise debuted in 2013, quickly becoming one of the most well-received horror games in modern history. Receiving direct sequels in the form of DLC as well as a fully-fledged second game, Outlast 2,...
Gamespot
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic's Pre-Patch Has Been Plagued By Massive Server Queues
The recent arrival of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's pre-patch on August 30 has not been without drama, as players for the last week have been forced to endure massive server login queues and what seem to be unjustified bans. Many of Wrath of the Lich...
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
Gamespot
Both Fire Emblem Warriors Games Are Discounted To Great Prices At Amazon
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently discounted to $45 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen since Three Hopes launched a few months ago. If you haven't checked out the original Fire Emblem Warriors, you can pick it up for only $28 at Amazon. It earned a...
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ reveals new ‘Pokémon’ and villains in detailed trailer
A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has revealed more about the three different adventures that await players in this open-world game. Encouraging players to “go where you want, and do what it is you really wanna do the most,” Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will feature “three grand stories” after players enrol in an academy.
Sony’s new PS5 is a ‘complete internal redesign’ compared to its older versions
Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...
Red Dead Redemption's epic trip to Mexico is still a masterpiece in sandbox storytelling
I replayed Red Dead Redemption, and was blown away by my favourite journey all over again. I'm back playing the original Red Dead Redemption and have just been called "feck ugly" by a whisky-nosed Irishman. By this point, my rugged friend has been unreliable at best in his bid to help me battle some of the Old West's most formidable foes – but as I watch him mount his steed and disappear over the crest of a grassy hill on the outskirts of Nuevo Paraiso, I can't help feeling a wee bit sad. I will never see this man again. And so, when the plucky guitar chords and soft spoken lyrics of indie folk singer Jose Gonzalez's 'Far Away' kick into gear, my teary eyes empty faster than a thirsty horse's water trough.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass. Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.
NME
‘Deltarune Chapter 3’ won’t be released in 2022
It’s been confirmed by series creator Toby Fox that the next chapter in the Deltarune series won’t be released this year. Deltarune Chapter 2 was released last September, with developers promising that “there are planned to be more chapters than Chapter 2. However, we’ve only completed Chapter 2 so far, so please be patient.”
happygamer.com
The Elder Scrolls 3 Version 6.0 Of Morrowind’s Rebirth Mod, Created By A Lone Modder, Adds A Tonne Of Fresh Material To The Vintage Game
The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind restoration mod Morrowind Rebirth has released version 6.0, providing a tonne of new material and improvements, and updating the game to look relatively similar to modern titles. Johan Rosen, a lone modder, began work on the fantastic Morrowind Rebirth mod 11 years ago. It completely overhauls Morrowind, resolving all of the game’s issues—including the most severe bugs and providing enough new material to warrant several expansions.
digitalspy.com
Thor: Love and Thunder theory totally changes how you watch MCU movie
Thor: Love and Thunder split opinion when it arrived in cinemas earlier this summer and you might not fancy a rewatch on Disney+, but a new theory might give you a reason to take a second look at the MCU movie. The movie brought back Thor, Valkyrie and Korg to...
NME
Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase
Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend. Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
NME
Crystal Dynamics becomes the owner of ‘Tomb Raider’
Crystal Dynamics has officially taken control of “several game franchises,” including Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, and Legacy Of Kain. The move comes after Embracer Group announced in May that it would be acquiring a number of studios from Square Enix, including Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montréal and Square Enix Montréal – alongside various other series such as Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain and Deus Ex.
ComicBook
The Witcher 5 and More Teased by CD Projekt Red
While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.
