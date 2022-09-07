ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds Disney’s answer to Stardew Valley

Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games heading to Xbox Game Pass, including a new life-sim that casts you away to a Disneyfied version of Pelican Town. Headlining this month’s Xbox Game Pass releases is Disney Dreamlight Valley. A cross between Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and virtually every popular Disney IP, it's a light RPG sim that has you explore a magical land and help out the cheery characters who call it home. You’ll be meeting your neighbors, crafting items, and completing quests.
ClutchPoints

Xbox Game Pass September 2022: Games for All Ages!

The first wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass this September 2022 have been announced: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Metal: Hellsinger, and more. Xbox Game Pass September 2022 Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition – Available Now “Welcome to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s early access! Show your love for Disney with exclusive outfits that celebrate the […] The post Xbox Game Pass September 2022: Games for All Ages! appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Polygon

Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
dotesports.com

How to play the Outlast games in order

Outlast is a survival horror series developed by Red Barrels. The first game in the now three-title franchise debuted in 2013, quickly becoming one of the most well-received horror games in modern history. Receiving direct sequels in the form of DLC as well as a fully-fledged second game, Outlast 2,...
ComicBook

Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes

Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
The Independent

Sony’s new PS5 is a ‘complete internal redesign’ compared to its older versions

Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...
GamesRadar

Red Dead Redemption's epic trip to Mexico is still a masterpiece in sandbox storytelling

I replayed Red Dead Redemption, and was blown away by my favourite journey all over again. I'm back playing the original Red Dead Redemption and have just been called "feck ugly" by a whisky-nosed Irishman. By this point, my rugged friend has been unreliable at best in his bid to help me battle some of the Old West's most formidable foes – but as I watch him mount his steed and disappear over the crest of a grassy hill on the outskirts of Nuevo Paraiso, I can't help feeling a wee bit sad. I will never see this man again. And so, when the plucky guitar chords and soft spoken lyrics of indie folk singer Jose Gonzalez's 'Far Away' kick into gear, my teary eyes empty faster than a thirsty horse's water trough.
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass. Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.
NME

‘Deltarune Chapter 3’ won’t be released in 2022

It’s been confirmed by series creator Toby Fox that the next chapter in the Deltarune series won’t be released this year. Deltarune Chapter 2 was released last September, with developers promising that “there are planned to be more chapters than Chapter 2. However, we’ve only completed Chapter 2 so far, so please be patient.”
happygamer.com

The Elder Scrolls 3 Version 6.0 Of Morrowind’s Rebirth Mod, Created By A Lone Modder, Adds A Tonne Of Fresh Material To The Vintage Game

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind restoration mod Morrowind Rebirth has released version 6.0, providing a tonne of new material and improvements, and updating the game to look relatively similar to modern titles. Johan Rosen, a lone modder, began work on the fantastic Morrowind Rebirth mod 11 years ago. It completely overhauls Morrowind, resolving all of the game’s issues—including the most severe bugs and providing enough new material to warrant several expansions.
NME

Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase

Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend. Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
NME

Crystal Dynamics becomes the owner of ‘Tomb Raider’

Crystal Dynamics has officially taken control of “several game franchises,” including Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, and Legacy Of Kain. The move comes after Embracer Group announced in May that it would be acquiring a number of studios from Square Enix, including Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montréal and Square Enix Montréal – alongside various other series such as Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain and Deus Ex.
ComicBook

The Witcher 5 and More Teased by CD Projekt Red

While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.
