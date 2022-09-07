Read full article on original website
Consumer Reports Best Midsize SUVs Have a Standard Feature Others Don’t
Find out what standard feature Consumer Reports' best midsize SUVs have that others don't. The post Consumer Reports Best Midsize SUVs Have a Standard Feature Others Don’t appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Midsize Sedans and Large Cars According to Consumer Reports
As new car prices continue to surge, more people are looking at used cars to meet their needs. The good news is these cars make up Consumer Reports' most satisfying 10-year-old midsize sedans and large cars. The post The Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Midsize Sedans and Large Cars According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 of the Least Reliable Luxury Cars According to Consumer Reports
If you're planning to purchase a reliable luxury car, then it's important to research them beforehand. Here are five of the least reliable luxury cars according to Consumer Reports. The post 5 of the Least Reliable Luxury Cars According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 New Compact SUVs to Skip and 1 to Seek out
Consumer Reports has new compact SUVs like the 2022 GMC Terrain, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and the Lexus NX. The Subaru Forester was a better choice. The post 3 New Compact SUVs to Skip and 1 to Seek out appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Despite a Complete Redesign, the 2023 Kia Sportage Scored the Exact Same as the 2022 Kia Sportage on Consumer Reports
The 2023 Kia Sportage has undergone a design change, but Consumer Reports still gave it the same score as before. Why? The post Despite a Complete Redesign, the 2023 Kia Sportage Scored the Exact Same as the 2022 Kia Sportage on Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Toyota Highlander Limited SUV Luxurious Enough for You?
Check out the impressive level of comfort and quality built into the 2023 Toyota Highlander Limited. This could be the SUV you've been searching for. The post Is the 2023 Toyota Highlander Limited SUV Luxurious Enough for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reliable Used SUVs Under $8,000, Approved by Kelley Blue Book
Here are some reliable used SUVs under $8,000 including the Toyota Highlander, Honda CR-V, Honda Element, Toyota RAV4, and Honda Pilot. The post 5 Reliable Used SUVs Under $8,000, Approved by Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable New Honda SUVs Under $40,000
Reliable new Honda SUVs under $40,000 include the 2023 Honda HR-V, 2022 CR-V, and the 2022 Pilot. All of these have plenty of safety features. The post 3 Reliable New Honda SUVs Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Earned a 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Award
Find out how the 2022 Toyota Tundra improved enough to earn the 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus award. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Earned a 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Award appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Driven: 3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sportage Beats the Toyota RAV4
We've been behind the wheel of the 2023 Kia Sportage and the 2022 Toyota RAV4. See where the Kia Sportage has advantages. The post Driven: 3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sportage Beats the Toyota RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Jeep Wrangler
Here are six reasons why rugged SUV shoppers should consider buying the 2023 Mazda CX-50 instead of the Jeep Wrangler. The post 6 Advantages the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Has Over the Jeep Wrangler appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep unveiled its first 2 electric SUVs for the US — see the high-end Wagoneer S and rugged Recon.
Jeep revealed its first two electric SUVs going on sale in the US. Learn more about the high-end Wagoneer S and rugged Recon.
What Is Honda’s Best-Selling SUV?
Honda makes some of the best SUV models in the entire auto industry. What is the best-selling Honda SUV? The post What Is Honda’s Best-Selling SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Kia Rio vs. Hyundai Accent: Are They Basically The Same Car?
The Kia Rio and the Hyundai Accent have many similarities; they have similar fuel economy, safety ratings, and prices. However, they are different enough to make a choice. The post The Kia Rio vs. Hyundai Accent: Are They Basically The Same Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
8 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $10,000, According to KBB
For car shoppers looking for an affordable but sizeable ride, Kelley Blue Book recommends the following eight used midsize SUVs priced under $10,000. The post 8 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $10,000, According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best SUVs With the Most Comfortable Ride From 2012
The best SUVs with the most comfortable right from 10-years-ago are the 2012 Ford Flex, Lexus GX 460, Toyota Highlander, Lincoln Navigator, and the GMC Acadia. The post The Best SUVs With the Most Comfortable Ride From 2012 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine?
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
