Hall County, GA

atlantaagentmagazine.com

111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $3M for next phases to widen Old Atlanta Road

Over $3 million was approved by FoCo commissioners for the next construction phases of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved over $3 million for phases four and five of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project during its Work Session meeting on Tuesday, September 6.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford City Commission adds package sales to November ballot

Change may be coming to Buford by way of distilled spirits package sales. At the Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting of the Buford City Commission, the potential adoption of an ordinance and/or resolution of the city of Buford to regulate and provide for the calling of a special municipal election was discussed.
BUFORD, GA
nowhabersham.com

Bridge construction work on I-85 South in Franklin County

Georgia Department of Transportation crews are installing I Beams for stage one of the I-85 Southbound bridge in Franklin County this week. The work is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, September 8, weather permitting. Traffic may be slowed during this time. Drivers are urged to use caution.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
PLANetizen

Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County

On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
COBB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Dropped cigarette ignites house fire in Alto

A south Habersham County home went up in flames Thursday after the homeowner fell asleep with a lit cigarette, officials say. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Habersham County E911 dispatched firefighters to Windcrest Drive in response to a 911 call. The caller reported a house and power lines were on fire. Firefighters arrived eight minutes later to find that the correct address was 638 Herring Mill Road. There, they found a double-wide mobile home nearly 75% involved with fire and two vehicles in the driveway.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville garbage & recycling customers may temporarily see slower service

Customers serviced by the City of Gainesville's Solid Waste Division may experience a temporary slowdown in garbage and recycling service due to various factors, including staff vacancies. A social media post from the City of Gainesville said the Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Gainesville garbage pickup delays anticipated

The City of Gainesville says its garbage pickup service might be subject to delays over the next few days. A staffing shortage in Gainesville’s Solid Waste Division is cited as a factor, as is a higher than normal volume after trash after the Labor Day holiday weekend. From the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville City School System announces hiring of new Safety and Security Manager

A man employed by the Hall County Sheriff's Office for nearly three decades has been announced as the new Safety and Security Manager for Gainesville City Schools. Bonner Burton's hiring was announced Tuesday by the Gainesville City School System Board of Education, which said Burton would be filling a new position within the district "to increase the safety and security of all school campuses and the students within."
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Banks County routs Franklin County, 43-6

CARNESVILLE, Ga. — Banks County kept the machine rolling as they took down Franklin County Friday night, 43-6. The Leopards racked up 471 yards of offense, 382 of which were on the ground. Andrew Shockley had 200 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns rushing while catching a pair of passes for 44 yards and a touchdown receiving.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit

BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
HALL COUNTY, GA

