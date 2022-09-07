Read full article on original website
atlantaagentmagazine.com
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $3M for next phases to widen Old Atlanta Road
Over $3 million was approved by FoCo commissioners for the next construction phases of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved over $3 million for phases four and five of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project during its Work Session meeting on Tuesday, September 6.
Forsyth County to purchase 50 acres of property on Bald Ridge Marina Road for nearly $7M
Forsyth County plans to use the almost 50 acres of land on Bald Ridge Marina Road for Parks and Recreation purposes(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is tentatively buying almost 50 acres of land near the Costco on Bald Ridge Marina Road for Parks and Recreation purposes.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford City Commission adds package sales to November ballot
Change may be coming to Buford by way of distilled spirits package sales. At the Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting of the Buford City Commission, the potential adoption of an ordinance and/or resolution of the city of Buford to regulate and provide for the calling of a special municipal election was discussed.
nowhabersham.com
Bridge construction work on I-85 South in Franklin County
Georgia Department of Transportation crews are installing I Beams for stage one of the I-85 Southbound bridge in Franklin County this week. The work is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, September 8, weather permitting. Traffic may be slowed during this time. Drivers are urged to use caution.
PLANetizen
Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County
On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
nowhabersham.com
Dropped cigarette ignites house fire in Alto
A south Habersham County home went up in flames Thursday after the homeowner fell asleep with a lit cigarette, officials say. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Habersham County E911 dispatched firefighters to Windcrest Drive in response to a 911 call. The caller reported a house and power lines were on fire. Firefighters arrived eight minutes later to find that the correct address was 638 Herring Mill Road. There, they found a double-wide mobile home nearly 75% involved with fire and two vehicles in the driveway.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville garbage & recycling customers may temporarily see slower service
Customers serviced by the City of Gainesville's Solid Waste Division may experience a temporary slowdown in garbage and recycling service due to various factors, including staff vacancies. A social media post from the City of Gainesville said the Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize...
Gainesville garbage pickup delays anticipated
The City of Gainesville says its garbage pickup service might be subject to delays over the next few days. A staffing shortage in Gainesville’s Solid Waste Division is cited as a factor, as is a higher than normal volume after trash after the Labor Day holiday weekend. From the...
DeKalb couple left with $56K lien on their home over what they say is error in water billing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County couple who is facing a water bill the price of a Mercedes amid ongoing problems with the county’s water billing system now may be unable to sell their home. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Stone Mountain, where Jazmeen...
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville City School System announces hiring of new Safety and Security Manager
A man employed by the Hall County Sheriff's Office for nearly three decades has been announced as the new Safety and Security Manager for Gainesville City Schools. Bonner Burton's hiring was announced Tuesday by the Gainesville City School System Board of Education, which said Burton would be filling a new position within the district "to increase the safety and security of all school campuses and the students within."
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Hwy 138 at Michael Etchison Road
MONROE, GA – (SEPT. 7, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 138 at Michael Etchison Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said Units from WCFR were returning from another car and came up on the crash.
accesswdun.com
Football: Banks County routs Franklin County, 43-6
CARNESVILLE, Ga. — Banks County kept the machine rolling as they took down Franklin County Friday night, 43-6. The Leopards racked up 471 yards of offense, 382 of which were on the ground. Andrew Shockley had 200 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns rushing while catching a pair of passes for 44 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Forsyth County School Board candidate gains endorsement from congresswoman
Rep. Bourdeaux announced her endorsement of Elaine Padgett for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5(Image by Padgett4BOE) (Forsyth County, GA) A candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE) has caught the eye of Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-District 7).
Hartsfield-Jackson’s master plan grows in price, complexity
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's price tag for its expansion and modernization plans is nearly doubling, with more projects planned over a longer time frame.
NE Ga police blotter: copper capers in Jackson Co, elderly man tries to elude police in Elbert Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting cases of copper theft: investigators in Jefferson say thieves have been stealing from job sites on the north end of the County. We have this morning the name of the Hall County man who was killed in a fall from a tree...
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
valdostatoday.com
Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit
BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
