Read full article on original website
Related
A Fall Gardening Guide, for Those Looking to Plant, Harvest, and More
Most people tend to think of springtime and early summer as the perfect time to tend to your garden. But in actuality, there is truly nothing more pleasant than fall gardening. What could be better than spending a little time outside when the air is cool, and as the leaves...
How to grow and care for Aloe vera plants: indoors and out
A favorite succulent of so many households, learning how to grow and care for Aloe vera plants is essential to keep yours happy and healthy – whether you keep them in pots or out in the yard.
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I have 65 houseplants, and these are the plant care essentials that help me keep them alive and healthy
Houseplants require special care. I use products like pruning scissors, a mister, and neem oil to keep my 65 plants healthy and thriving.
BHG
How to Save Tomato Seeds in 8 Simple Steps
Homegrown tomatoes are hard to beat when eaten fresh off the plant, but they're also endlessly useful for making sauce, juice, salsa, salads, and so much more. The best tomatoes in your garden this year also can be your key to a delicious harvest next year when you know how to save tomato seeds. Collecting the seeds takes a little know-how and time but it's a simple process you can do with items you've likely already got in your kitchen. Follow our tips for picking out the best tomatoes for seeds, and then follow the 8 steps below for saving tomato seeds for next year.
The Biggest Gardening Mistakes You're Making, According To An Expert – Exclusive
Even experienced gardeners might be surprised to learn that some of the habits they've picked up over the years are doing more harm than good to their plants.
What You Should Know About Seeding Your Lawn
Having a lush and beautiful lawn can take a lot of effort. Here is how seeding your lawn can help and what you should know before you seed your lawn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why You Shouldn't Use Peat Moss In Your Garden
Peat moss is used a lot in gardening, but there is a good reason why we shouldn't use it. Here are the details of why this gardening staple isn't the best.
Comments / 0