KETV.com
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
WOWT
High school football Week 3: Bellevue West battles Westside in a shootout
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week three of the high school football season is here and team across the metro are starting to find their identities. Check out the highlights from tonight’s action. Millard North vs. Millard South. York vs. Bennington. Creighton Prep vs. Gretna. Lincoln Southeast vs. Papillion-La Vista.
