ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Grand Junction

By Michael Logerwell
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0085uZ_0hlMve6W00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — “Rainbow fentanyl resembles things like candy or even ecstasy,” said Sargent Dave Godwin.

Grand Junction police officers have found a new type of drug, rainbow fentanyl, in Grand Junction.

It is brightly colored and, as Sargent Godwin said, it can resemble candy.

“The whole point with that is to try and get their customers hooked on fentanyl so they have a returning customer,” said Sargent Godwin.

Deception seems to be the main goal of not just rainbow fentanyl, but all fentanyl. “If you think you’re doing meth or cocaine there’s a huge percentage now that it can be laced with deadly fentanyl,” said Lyndall Young a health education instructor with Western Colorado Area Health Education Center.

This year the Mesa County Coroner confirmed 12 fentanyl overdose deaths in Mesa County.

Make sure to talk to your kids about the dangers of fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Highline celebrates with Mesa County Grand Junction!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- It was just a few short months ago that Highline announced the launch of lightning-fast Gigabit fiber internet service for the Mesa County Grand Junction area, and today shares that their 1 st customer installation with Lee Platt’s family was celebrated this week with true fife and drum fanfare! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005530/en/ Ribbon cutting for our new Highline office location in Grand Junction, CO. (Photo: Business Wire)
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
KJCT8

Assessment begins on trash and trailers on state land east of Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information as we follow up on a chunk of land east of Grand Junction just off I-70. It is owned by the State Land Board. And today the State Land Board, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and code enforcement personnel started to contact individuals in the RVs east of the go-kart track on 29 Road in the north desert, and assess the trash situation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJPD Investigating Attempted Kidnapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — At approximately 2:10 PM on Wednesday, September 7th the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa. The incident involved a 12-year-old female who reported an adult male telling her to come with him and grabbing her arm before she fled. The […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Rainbow#Overdose Deaths#Health Education#Nexstar Media Inc
ESPN Western Colorado

Disturbing Trend: 12 Mesa County Deaths Attributed To Illicit Fentanyl In 2022

The Grand Junction Police Department is warning the Grand Junction community about the distribution of dangerous fentanyl pills in Mesa County. In the last two weeks, some 60,000 fentanyl pills have been seized in Mesa County. These have been referred to as "blues" and "rainbows." According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is the deadliest threat facing the country. The CDC says more than 100,000 Americans died in 2021 from drug overdoses and 66% of those deaths were attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The DEA reports drug poisonings are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

GJ Police Warn About Rainbow Fentanyl

GRAND JUNCTION CITY SAYS IT'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE...RECEIVED 30 APPLICATIONS FOCUSING ON HOUSING...HOMELESSNESS AND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH. THE AMERICAN MUCKRAKERS PAC WANTS THE FEDS TO CHECK OUT ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN GARFIELD COUNTY. Tina Peters Lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. A DENVER BASED JUDGE TOSSED INDICTED...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KJCT8

Crews race to fire in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Professional Ballet Company Located In Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — In the Grand Valley, we have professional bike riders, bull riders, and skiers. Now, you can add professional dance company to the list. Our Khira Isaacs talked to the owner of Grand Junction’s first professional ballet company to see how she plans to make her mark on the western slope. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale

This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

The Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has 130 vacancies right now stretching across 15 counties on the Western Slope and much of the San Louis Valley. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with C-DOT’s Director of Maintenance to see how understaffing is directly affecting the Western Slope and what plans are in motion […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy