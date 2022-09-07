Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — “Rainbow fentanyl resembles things like candy or even ecstasy,” said Sargent Dave Godwin.

Grand Junction police officers have found a new type of drug, rainbow fentanyl, in Grand Junction.

It is brightly colored and, as Sargent Godwin said, it can resemble candy.

“The whole point with that is to try and get their customers hooked on fentanyl so they have a returning customer,” said Sargent Godwin.

Deception seems to be the main goal of not just rainbow fentanyl, but all fentanyl. “If you think you’re doing meth or cocaine there’s a huge percentage now that it can be laced with deadly fentanyl,” said Lyndall Young a health education instructor with Western Colorado Area Health Education Center.

This year the Mesa County Coroner confirmed 12 fentanyl overdose deaths in Mesa County.

Make sure to talk to your kids about the dangers of fentanyl.

