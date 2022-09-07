ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio’s Columbus Zoo welcomes endangered baby giraffe

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IA8D1_0hlMvbSL00

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio zoo says its latest birth marks an important step toward an endangered species’ survival.

According to WSYX-TV and WBNS-TV, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Tuesday that Masai giraffe Zuri, 12, welcomed a male calf on Aug. 31. The unnamed newborn’s father was Enzi, who was euthanized last year amid health struggles, the zoo said.

“The Columbus Zoo’s Animal Care team is providing time for Zuri to bond with her calf in the Giraffe Barn and a behind-the-scenes yard as the calf slowly begins to be introduced to other herd members,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. “The care team continues to observe Zuri and her newborn very closely via camera monitors and reports that Zuri is being a great mother. After many good attempts, the calf stood, took a few steps, and was nursing shortly after birth. The next day, the Animal Health and Animal Care teams completed a wellness exam on the calf and confirmed that the calf seems to be healthy and well-fed.”

The zoo went on to describe the calf as “fiercely cute,” with “a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes and long, wobbly legs that have already supported excited ‘zoomies,’” according to the post.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#The Zoo#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Wbns Tv#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy