lsuagcenter.com
Get It Growing: Now’s the time to plant fall vegetables
(9/19/22) It’s that time of year when you can start planting fall vegetables into your garden. On this edition of Get it Growing, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard provides some important tips for growing crops like broccoli, cabbage and mustard greens.
theadvocate.com
The Sammich, the burger and the bread pudding: Best things we ate this week
The folks behind Unleaded BBQ accomplished something I've never seen before. They turned a shutdown gas station on Perkins Road into a restaurant. I know it's not uncommon in Louisiana for a gas station convenience store to sling some great eats, but this was an entire flip. The have an...
WAFB.com
Cajun Chicken Fricassée with Smoked Sausage and Black Eyed Peas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In early Cajun cooking it was common to see stew-type chicken dishes further flavored with sausage and garden vegetables. One great example is chicken macque choux or chicken smothered in corn. However, in this recipe, we are using black-eyed peas instead of corn, but it tastes just as great!
theadvocate.com
Boogie on the Bayou: Ride in a balloon, meet The Cajun Ninja on Friday in Plaquemine
Plaquemine has added two elements to this year's Boogie on the Bayou. On Friday, eventgoers can take free tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting) and meet The Cajun Ninja, Jason Derouen. The Thibodeaux chef, popular on social media, has authored cookbooks and sells his own line of culinary products.
brproud.com
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
theadvocate.com
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Did You Know—You Can Hang out with Sloths in Louisiana?
Barn Hill Preserve is located in Ethel, La which is just a little over an hour and a half away from Lafayette, which in my book is worth the drive.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
Food Network Show Heading to Baton Rouge and You Could Be on the Show
The Food Network is heading to Baton Rouge for two tapings of their hit show "Restaurant: Impossible."
brproud.com
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
theadvocate.com
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
brproud.com
Food insecurity in Louisiana: New numbers identify major ‘meal gap’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is Hunger Action Month and BRProud will be highlighting the local needs here all month long. “We have generational hunger,” said Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning. The month kicked off with new 2020 data from Feeding America.
theadvocate.com
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: 'Hell is real.' Ministry hits the streets to share testimony, Jesus
Never during her lifelong struggle with drugs and alcohol has Kristen Kilbey found herself homeless or on the streets pleading for strangers to help feed her addictions. "Well, I was never homeless but floated around while I was on drugs," she said. "I did try to buy drugs from people I did not know on the streets."
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in Week 2 in South Louisiana with plenty of big games dotting the schedule in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the New Orleans areas. You can follow along here for scores and updates. This Friday's slate includes games where Baton Rouge area squads are taking...
School Bus Pulling Up to Find a Massive Alligator in the Parking Lot is the Most Louisiana Thing Ever
This is one biology lesson that may be a little too close for comfort. On Tuesday, a school bus in Pierre Part, LA pulled up in the parking lot to find quite the surprise. A massive alligator is seen in a viral photo shared on Facebook by the Cajun Experiences R Us.
225batonrouge.com
Baton Rouge gets its first mobile wedding chapel
New Baton Rouge events and rental company Sips To Soiree’s, which launched Sept. 1, this week rolled out the city’s first mobile wedding chapel. The chapel, named Mo’Belle Chapel, can be delivered to on-site locations for brides who want a smaller venue. The chapel can also be used as a unique backdrop for larger weddings, according to the company’s announcement.
theadvocate.com
From bars to breweries and more: Here are 50 music shows to pick from this weekend
BRANDON RINGO: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. JOSIAH SHILLOW: Tallulah's at the Renaissance, 6 p.m. BO BURKES: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES TRIO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. BRYAN SOUTHWICK: TJ Ribs, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish imposes year-long moratorium on injection wells, pausing carbon capture efforts
Livingston Parish leaders voted unanimously Thursday to impose a year-long moratorium on injection wells used in carbon capture, citing the need for stricter local regulation amid anxieties over the technology's safety. Carbon capture and storage is a process by which carbon emissions are captured at an industrial site and injected...
