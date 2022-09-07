ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
lsuagcenter.com

Get It Growing: Now’s the time to plant fall vegetables

(9/19/22) It’s that time of year when you can start planting fall vegetables into your garden. On this edition of Get it Growing, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard provides some important tips for growing crops like broccoli, cabbage and mustard greens.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Cajun Chicken Fricassée with Smoked Sausage and Black Eyed Peas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In early Cajun cooking it was common to see stew-type chicken dishes further flavored with sausage and garden vegetables. One great example is chicken macque choux or chicken smothered in corn. However, in this recipe, we are using black-eyed peas instead of corn, but it tastes just as great!
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Plant#Garden Fork#Soil Moisture#Swiss
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in Week 2 in South Louisiana with plenty of big games dotting the schedule in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the New Orleans areas. You can follow along here for scores and updates. This Friday's slate includes games where Baton Rouge area squads are taking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Baton Rouge gets its first mobile wedding chapel

New Baton Rouge events and rental company Sips To Soiree’s, which launched Sept. 1, this week rolled out the city’s first mobile wedding chapel. The chapel, named Mo’Belle Chapel, can be delivered to on-site locations for brides who want a smaller venue. The chapel can also be used as a unique backdrop for larger weddings, according to the company’s announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy