Read full article on original website
Related
You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’
This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
‘The View': Joy Behar Defends Olivia Wilde, Says Sleeping With Co-Stars Has Been ‘Going On With Men Since Silent Movies’
As the gossip and drama continues to swirl around “Don’t Worry Darling,” “The View” host Joy Behar is a bit baffled by the criticisms of director Olivia Wilde. So, on Thursday’s episode of the show, the host took a few moments to defend the director.
In Style
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
Don’t Worry Darling, Venice review: Harry Styles is charisma-free in Olivia Wilde’s messy sci-fi thriller
Dir: Olivia Wilde. Starring: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Kate Berlant. 122 minsDo worry darling. Olivia Wilde’s new film has generated large amounts of negative buzz in advance of its world premiere in Venice today. Its star Florence Pugh (who didn’t appear at the Venice press conference due to conflicting commitments… officially, at least) appears to be distancing herself from the project amid rumours of a “falling out” between herself and Wilde. Shia LaBeouf has disputed Wilde’s claims that he was fired from the production and released a video of...
Harry Styles Laughs as Olivia Wilde Addresses Florence Pugh Feud Rumors
The cast of "Don't Worry Darling," minus Pugh, arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival.
wegotthiscovered.com
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde responds to claims she left partner for Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde has spoken out about rumours over her relationship with Harry Styles. The Don't Worry Darling director was engaged to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, with the pair sharing children Daisy and Otis. However, the couple split in November 2020. Two months later she was pictured holding hands with...
Florence Pugh is thriving amid all the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama with Olivia Wilde: ‘When do I say no?’
Florence Pugh is thriving amid all the drama and online rumors caused by the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ film, showing that she is not letting it get to her despite her alleged feud with Olivia Wilde and some tension among the rest of the cast, including Harry Styles,...
Olivia Wilde denies she had affair with Harry Styles during relationship with Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde has denied rumours that she had an affair with Harry Styles while she was still in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis.The Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, and Styles, 28, have been romantically linked since January 2021, after the pair met on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller in September 2020.However, the timing of the couple’s alleged relationship has sparked questions since they were first photographed holding hands, as Sudeikis, who was engaged to Wilde for seven years and who shares children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five, with the House star, revealed that they had ended their...
Don’t Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde responds to Shia LaBeouf’s claim he wasn’t fired from film
Olivia Wilde has responded to Shia LeBeouf’s claim that he wasn’t fired from Don’t Worry Darling – despite the director saying he was.Last month, Wilde said that she had let the actor go from the project in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set.The actor-director claimed that LaBeouf’s acting process “was not conducive to the ethos” that she demands in her productions, following claims that lead star Florence Pugh had grown uncomfortable with his presence.LaBeouf immediately took umbrage with the quotes, sharing an email he sent to Wilde in which he said he quit the project, along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Cameron Diaz Unpleasant To Deal With? Bad Teacher Actress Allegedly Told A Magazine Researcher ‘I Hope You Get Cancer,’ Jann Wenner Claims
Cameron Diaz is making headlines amid Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner’s recent allegations in his book Like a Rolling Stone. Even though Wenner did not directly name-drop Diaz, several publications immediately figured that he was talking about the Bad Teacher actress. Jann Wenner Claims One Of His Former Magazine’s...
Billy Eichner Talks Worries With Bros That Julia Roberts And George Clooney’s Rom-Com Would Never Have To Deal With
Billy Eichner's Bros is heading to theaters this fall, and he's opened up about pressures of telling his LGBTQ+ love story. Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, often making tons of money and becoming quotable parts of pop culture. There’s a new type of rom-com hitting theaters this fall in the form of Billy Eichner’s Bros, which is making history for its cast of LGBTQ+ actors. And Eichcner recently talked about worries with Bros that George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ rom-com would never have to deal with.
Queen lookalike to give up job after 34 years out of respect for late monarch
A lookalike of Queen Elizabeth II has said she is quitting the job after 34 years “out of respect” following the monarch’s death, but will still keep her outfits in memory of a woman who “felt like part of the family”.Mary Reynolds, 89, who lives in Epping, Essex, first became a lookalike in 1988 but was first told she looked like the late monarch when she was 17.She has appeared in television and film, with some of her standout moments including starring in the 1990 comedy film Bullseye with the late Sir Roger Moore, as well as an episode in...
Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama
Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
Comments / 0