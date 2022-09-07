Olivia Wilde has denied rumours that she had an affair with Harry Styles while she was still in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis.The Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, and Styles, 28, have been romantically linked since January 2021, after the pair met on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller in September 2020.However, the timing of the couple’s alleged relationship has sparked questions since they were first photographed holding hands, as Sudeikis, who was engaged to Wilde for seven years and who shares children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five, with the House star, revealed that they had ended their...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO