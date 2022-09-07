Transgender teen athletes will be able to compete against girls in Utah after a court stunningly reversed a previously implemented ban. The decision, which goes against the will of most Americans according to a new Washington Examiner-YouGov poll, was made just ahead of the school year resuming in the state. A ban was passed by Republicans earlier this year, however, the reversal now gives transgender athletes a path to competing against girls. A new commission will rule on a case-by-case basis whether or not a trans student is allowed to compete against biological girls.

UTAH STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO