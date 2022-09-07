Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Yardbarker
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
Pinstripe Alley
Cashman and Yankees always thinking they the smartest one in the room
Cashman thinks he is the smartest one in the room. The analytics people think they are the best at what they do. Having a good manager means nothing to them because they are so smart. Hicks tonight playing left field was a joke. He can’t hit nor can he field....
Pinstripe Alley
Chasing Ghosts II: Aaron Judge’s Final Month
It’s been three months and two days since I first wrote about Aaron Judge hunting 62 home runs. At the time, I knew it was a risk to talk about the chase — Judge had “just” 21 long balls at the time, a third of the way to Roger Maris’ 61, and so much baseball left to play. Judge has a history of injuries, the math was against him staying so hot, he was doomed to fall off his pace.
MLB・
Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason
As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series
Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Yardbarker
Orioles turn to Jordan Lyles in bid to take series from Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles hope to have their closer back when they face the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday. On Friday night, Felix Bautista was unavailable and Dillon Tate worked the final 1 1/3 innings for his fourth save in the Orioles' come-from-behind, 3-2 win in the second contest of a three-game series.
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will begin their weekend series with a Friday night matchup in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has suffered through a...
ABC News
Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks' loss to Rays
NEW YORK -- Aaron Hicks was benched midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East. Randy Arozarena...
ESPN
Rays try to keep win streak alive against the Yankees
LINE: Yankees -115, Rays -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays seek to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the New York Yankees. New York is 83-56 overall and 48-22 at home. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview
While the series finale didn’t go great, the Yankees picked up some important wins against the Twins, allowing them to keep their head above water in the American League East race against the Rays. That was especially crucial because now, just like last weekend, the Yankees are set to take on that Tampa Bay team in what will be a vital three-game series. This will be the last time that the two ballclubs will square off in the 2022 regular season.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
Yardbarker
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The Rays vs. Yankees Game Online
Anyone interested in some Friday night Big Apple baseball? If so, the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Amazon’s Prime Video and ESPN+!. Tonight’s matchup isn’t just an important game between two AL East rivals, but it’s also Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night! You can relive all the highlights from the iconic shortstop’s career by watching Jeter’s endlessly entertaining docuseries The Captain on ESPN.com or ESPN+.
