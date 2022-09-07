Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama
The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
Robert Griffin III Reveals His College Football Top 5 Rankings
College football prognosticators are hard at work deciphering the best teams after Week 1. On Wednesday, Robert Griffin III offered his insight by ranking his top-five teams on Twitter. The former Heisman Trophy winner deviated from the consensus a tad by ranking Georgia first ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan,...
FOX Sports
Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Baylor Fares in College Football Playoff Expansion
A 12-team playoff could turn Baylor into a perennial attendee.
Michigan State lands former four-star Penn State signee from transfer portal
The Spartans add another talented EDGE rusher from the portal
How To Watch: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
The Sooners welcome Kent State to Norman on Saturday for the their first meeting of all time.
SEC QB reportedly set to crack $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Sporting News
Why Alabama's Million Dollar Band isn't playing at Texas, explained: Seating issues keep marching band from performing
When No. 1 Alabama travels to the heart of Texas to take on the No. 22 Longhorns on Saturday, it will be without its backing band. The Million Dollar Band, the team's marching band, did not travel to Austin for the game. Alabama said in a statement to the Tuscaloosa News earlier this week that the band would not attend the game.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: ESPN's experts predict 9 Big Ten teams will play this postseason
Following an exciting Week 1 of college football action, experts around the country are updating their bowl projections. This week, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach updated their postseason picks, and they included 9 Big Ten squads to go bowling. As you can see below, they both have Ohio...
LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game
Michigan State will have new lids this week against the Zips!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SEC Round-Up: Mike Leach Offers Marriage Advice, Fisher May Have Revealed Exit Plan
A Bama back's family would rather he be in burnt orange, Vegas doesn't see Mercer win how Auburn sees it, Florida tries to not get the big head, Kirby Smart is irritated, SEC basketball decides to have a season, and much more
NFL・
Fiesta Bowl Game of the Week: Alabama at Texas
A look at this week’s game that likely will have the greatest impact on the road to the College Football Playoff semifinal game Dec. 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Ties that bind: Steve Sarkisian left his job as an Alabama assistant to be the head coach at Texas in January 2021 and quickly blazed a 735-mile trail from Tuscaloosa to Austin for others to follow. The core of his offensive coaching staff made the trek and a handful of players looking for fresh starts or more playing time have been trickling in ever since. Sarkisian has three top assistants who were on the Alabama sideline when the Crimson Tide won the 2020 national championship. Is he building Alabama West? The early returns – a 5-7 season in 2021 – have so far been rather un-Bama like.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
PHOTOS: Remember when Alabama defeated Texas to win a national championship?
With Week 2 of college football upon us, it’s time to gear up for the highly-anticipated matchup between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns. Two of the sport’s biggest brands square off in Austin, Texas in an early-season game that will tell us a lot about both programs, and perhaps tell us the state of the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian.
Big 12 Commissioner Admits Where Conference Will Likely Expand
The Big 12 is set to lose two of its biggest members with Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC. So where does the conference plan to expand to next?. In a recent interview with The Athletic, SEC commissioner Brett Yormark said that the conference hopes to expand into the western United States the next time they expand. He said that ideally the conference will seek out members that compete at a high level in basketball and football.
Updated Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1 produces new favorite
After an entire offseason of talking about who had the best odds to win college football’s most prestigious award, we finally got to see the country’s top talent make their first impression and case for winning the Heisman in this weekend’s week 1 action. Ohio State quarterback...
Texas football: 3 bold predictions for Longhorns in Week 2 game vs. Alabama
With Week 2 of college football upon us, it is time to make some bold predictions for one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend between the Texas Longhorns and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas Football Bold Predictions For Week 2 Vs. Alabama Football. The Longhorns are coming...
ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 1
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game following Week 1, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season is underway, with Week 1 seeing a few surprises and some tradition powers flexing their muscles in their typical way,” wrote ESPN. “Georgia made a statement with its rout of Oregon, Alabama did its usual thing and Ohio State answered its top-five challenge by getting past Notre Dame.”
Comments / 0