Conway area shooting left 1 person dead Saturday
A 31-year-old man was killed after a shooting in Horry County over the weekend, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office
Kenyance Williamson died from traumatic injuries after being transported to a local hospital, said Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
The incident began with an altercation which led to a shooting on Legacy Way Saturday around 9 p.m.
Horry County Police Department is investigating.
No additional details have been released.
