Horry County, SC

Conway area shooting left 1 person dead Saturday

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
 2 days ago

A 31-year-old man was killed after a shooting in Horry County over the weekend, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office

Kenyance Williamson died from traumatic injuries after being transported to a local hospital, said Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The incident began with an altercation which led to a shooting on Legacy Way Saturday around 9 p.m.

Horry County Police Department is investigating.

No additional details have been released.

Comments / 0

