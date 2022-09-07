Conway area shooting left 1 person dead Saturday

A 31-year-old man was killed after a shooting in Horry County over the weekend, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office

Kenyance Williamson died from traumatic injuries after being transported to a local hospital, said Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The incident began with an altercation which led to a shooting on Legacy Way Saturday around 9 p.m.

Horry County Police Department is investigating.

No additional details have been released.