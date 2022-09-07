Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
news9.com
The Tulsa Symphony Hosts 'Decade of Disney in Concert' At ONEOK Field
The Tulsa Symphony is tuning up for a special night at the ballpark. The show is called a Decade of Disney in Concert. Clips from popular Disney movies play on the ONEOK Field jumbotron while the Tulsa Symphony plays along with the clip. Only one other outdoor show like this has been done once so the Tulsa Symphony says they are very fortunate to feature this concert.
KTUL
Low water levels in Arkansas River reveal vehicle near west Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A vehicle spotted in the Arkansas River in west Tulsa has caused many people to call 911, but first responders say it's not a concern. The vehicle can be seen in the river near the 23rd Street bridge. Officials say it's been there for several...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Tulsa Air & Space Museum To Host Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit
A traveling exhibit highlighting the contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen is making a stop at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. The Rise Above exhibit gives visitors a 160 degree view of being inside a P-51 Mustang, the signature aircraft of the Red Tails. The exhibit opens Thursday, September 8,...
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owasso High School Girls’ Softball player gets up to play after tragedy
OWASSO, Okla. — Addi Drummond is part of a remarkable story that involves not just what she did but what those in her softball community did for her. Last week, a head-on collision in Osage County took the lives of her grandparents, Joe and Priscilla Drummond, as they were on the way to her softball game in St. Louis.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Section of Creek Turnpike back open following closure due to rollover crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/09; 8:43 p.m.) — All lanes are back open on the Creek Turnpike. One lane is closed within the Eastbound lanes of the Creek Turnpike after a semi-truck rolled over near the Riverside exit. Wreckers and State Troopers are on the way to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocolly.com
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery
I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
Oklahoma City restaurant named one of ’50 Best New Restaurants in 2022′
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant is making headlines after it caught the attention of a national publication. Bon Appetit Magazine sent its staff across the country to search for the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen was one of a handful...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
KTUL
22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
news9.com
Theatre Tulsa Helping Turn Original Ideas Into Productions With New Program
Theatre Tulsa has a new program to help turn original ideas into productions. News On 6 got a preview of the program's first show and met the people involved at a rehearsal. In less than two weeks, “Twisted Shakez,” the first production in the program called the 'Adventure Series,' will be shown at AHHA Tulsa.
“She cried over this”: Enid family struggles to get home internet access for school work
A digital divide is causing problems for one Enid family, who said their middle schooler got detention because she didn’t have home internet to finish her work.
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority offering extensions due to outage
If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.
Comments / 0