Stillwater, OK

news9.com

The Tulsa Symphony Hosts 'Decade of Disney in Concert' At ONEOK Field

The Tulsa Symphony is tuning up for a special night at the ballpark. The show is called a Decade of Disney in Concert. Clips from popular Disney movies play on the ONEOK Field jumbotron while the Tulsa Symphony plays along with the clip. Only one other outdoor show like this has been done once so the Tulsa Symphony says they are very fortunate to feature this concert.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Air & Space Museum To Host Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit

A traveling exhibit highlighting the contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen is making a stop at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. The Rise Above exhibit gives visitors a 160 degree view of being inside a P-51 Mustang, the signature aircraft of the Red Tails. The exhibit opens Thursday, September 8,...
TULSA, OK
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso High School Girls’ Softball player gets up to play after tragedy

OWASSO, Okla. — Addi Drummond is part of a remarkable story that involves not just what she did but what those in her softball community did for her. Last week, a head-on collision in Osage County took the lives of her grandparents, Joe and Priscilla Drummond, as they were on the way to her softball game in St. Louis.
OWASSO, OK
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
ocolly.com

Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery

I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Theatre Tulsa Helping Turn Original Ideas Into Productions With New Program

Theatre Tulsa has a new program to help turn original ideas into productions. News On 6 got a preview of the program's first show and met the people involved at a rehearsal. In less than two weeks, “Twisted Shakez,” the first production in the program called the 'Adventure Series,' will be shown at AHHA Tulsa.
TULSA, OK

