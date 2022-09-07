Read full article on original website
KCBD
Updated: Uvalde Police respond to another shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Uvalde PD released a brief statement on their Facebook page acknowledging a shooting that occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Uvalde Memorial Park that has left multiple people injured. Texas DPS released that they are working with Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following...
KCBD
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child. According to DSS, the baby...
KCBD
Phone call led to California deputy’s surrender in slayings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff’s deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the...
KCBD
Over $2.8 million in grants presented to 8 Panhandle and Abilene area veteran service organizations on September 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On September 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.; the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) will present $2,805,000 in grants to 8 organizations for providing services to approximately 1,500 veterans in the FVA Panhandle Region. The presentation will be made by TVC...
KCBD
Gas prices continue to drop for the 12th week in a row
(Gray News) – Gas prices are on the decline for the 12th consecutive week, which is the longest streak since 2018, according to GasBuddy. The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month ago but is still 57.6 cents higher than a year ago.
