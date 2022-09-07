Read full article on original website
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
After Hitting Speed Bumps, Maine’s First Costco Finally Approved to Open in Scarborough
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
Maine's role in the future of the global seaweed industry
We discuss the future of the global seaweed industry, and Maine’s leading role in it, to coincide with the first international seaweed conference hosted in the U.S., Seagriculture, taking place in Portland on September 7 & 8. Experts will cover top issues, from seaweed’s role in climate action to innovations in seaweed farming to broader uses of seaweed as food, fuel and other products.
Once abandoned, a historic repurposed church in Portland hits market for $3.7M
A church dating back to 1836, once abandoned and later repurposed as an award-winning restaurant, hit the market Monday for $3.73 million. The listing broker is Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers. The former church is located at 15 Chestnut St., on the outskirts of downtown Portland’s West Bayside.
Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine
Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine
Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
People Are Still Making the Same EZ Pass Error on the Maine Turnpike
EZ Pass has been a thing in Maine for over a decade now, but still manages to cause confusion on a daily basis for some motorists, specifically at toll booths. EZ Pass fast lanes have helped negate some of the issue, but at on-ramp toll booths, the same small but irritating problem continues to come up.
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco
CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine
New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
Maine Student Hit by Delivery Truck While at School, Rushed to Maine Med
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
Litchfield Fair starts Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition since 1858 kicks off on Friday. The Litchfield Fair is known as a good old-fashioned country fair. With a heavy focus on agriculture, the fair also features rides, truck pulls, music, and more. Sunday, there will be an antique car parade at 12:30...
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
Suspicious fire destroys beach bathroom facility
A suspicious fire early Saturday morning (Aug. 27) destroyed the town bathroom facility located at the Highland Beach parking lot. Bridgton Police Chief Phil Jones said the fire was reported by a passerby after 2 a.m. Bridgton Fire Department personnel along with police and United Ambulance responded. “We are assisting...
Was an ‘Ozark’ Star Standing at a Portland, Maine Intersection?
It wasn't until I pulled away that I realized how genuinely creepy I was, but I swear it was completely innocent and an absolute mistake. But let me give you the background first. I was pulling up to the three-way intersection of Center Street, York Street, and Fore Street in...
Mystery may soon be solved in case of girl found in Victorian-era coffin at Maine construction site
SANFORD, Maine — Skeletal remains discovered in a Victorian-era coffin, unearthed during a construction project five years ago in Sanford, are one step closer to being identified. "It's like it wasn't even acknowledged that she was missed. But we're not going to miss her. We're going to find out,"...
Mana Abdi is running unopposed for Maine House after Republican opponent unexpectedly withdraws
Democratic candidate Mana Abdi, one of two Somali Americans vying for the State House this year, will run unopposed in a competitive House district covering part of Lewiston. This follows the unexplained withdrawal of her Republican opponent. Republican Fred Sanborn-Sanders, who had posted on Facebook that Muslims "should not be...
