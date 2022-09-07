ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

mainepublic.org

Maine's role in the future of the global seaweed industry

We discuss the future of the global seaweed industry, and Maine’s leading role in it, to coincide with the first international seaweed conference hosted in the U.S., Seagriculture, taking place in Portland on September 7 & 8. Experts will cover top issues, from seaweed’s role in climate action to innovations in seaweed farming to broader uses of seaweed as food, fuel and other products.
Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine

Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco

CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine

New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
Litchfield Fair starts Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition since 1858 kicks off on Friday. The Litchfield Fair is known as a good old-fashioned country fair. With a heavy focus on agriculture, the fair also features rides, truck pulls, music, and more. Sunday, there will be an antique car parade at 12:30...
Suspicious fire destroys beach bathroom facility

A suspicious fire early Saturday morning (Aug. 27) destroyed the town bathroom facility located at the Highland Beach parking lot. Bridgton Police Chief Phil Jones said the fire was reported by a passerby after 2 a.m. Bridgton Fire Department personnel along with police and United Ambulance responded. “We are assisting...
BRIDGTON, ME

