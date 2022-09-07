ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwasi Kwarteng assures City of support for Bank of England independence

By Kalyeena Makortoff
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Kwasi Kwarteng arriving at Downing Street on Wednesday for his first day as the new chancellor.

The new chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, has used his first meeting with bank bosses to reiterate his support for the Bank of England’s independence, and promise that the new government was poised to unveil a “radical” plan for economic growth.

Kwarteng, who previously led the business department, told 14 executives from City firms, including HSBC, NatWest and Barclays, that the government was pursuing “unashamedly pro-growth” policies that would involve slashing taxes and regulations, while creating the right conditions for investment and innovation.

He said the government’s first priority would be to support families and businesses hit by rising energy prices, but that this would mean higher borrowing in the short term.

However, Kwarteng assured them that the government was committed to reducing debt – or at least keeping it on what the Treasury said was a “downward path”. A No 11 spokesperson said the chancellor had emphasised that his “radical supply-side agenda” would also require “monetary stability and fiscal discipline”.

It comes as the prime minister, Liz Truss, and her newly appointed cabinet prepare to unveil a plan to cap energy prices for households and businesses this week that could be the most costly government intervention since the financial crisis.

“We face extraordinary economic challenges in the coming weeks and months and I know that families and businesses across the UK are worried,” Kwarteng said after the meeting, which included the European chief executives of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and BlackRock. “The prime minister and I are committed to taking decisive action to help the British people now, while pursuing an unashamedly pro-growth agenda.”

He added: “We need to be decisive and do things differently. That means relentlessly focusing on how we unlock business investment and grow the size of the British economy, rather than how we redistribute what’s left.

“With a strong and resilient economy, we deliver more jobs, higher wages and raised living standards – all while reducing our debt-to-GDP ratio in a fiscally sustainable way.”

Kwarteng reiterated his support for the Bank of England’s independence, but said the central bank’s mission to control inflation was central to keeping the cost of living under control.

The Bank’s independence appeared to be under threat during the Conservative party leadership race, with Truss and her allies repeatedly questioning the performance of its governor, Andrew Bailey, and suggesting the new prime minister would review the institution’s remit.

The Bank of England was granted independence in 1997 by the then Labour chancellor Gordon Brown. Bailey was expected to meet Kwarteng on Wednesday afternoon.

Reuters

Bank of England says banknotes featuring Queen's image remain legal tender

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
The Independent

Queen was ‘rock of modern Britain’, says Liz Truss as PM leads political tributes

Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss has said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.She said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”Ms Truss added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,”...
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on Mar-a-Lago search: ‘Trump really is the worst ex ever’

Jimmy Kimmel recapped a dire update from federal investigators on highly classified documents seized at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last month, which contained information about foreign nuclear defenses. Such material is considered top secret, as in “the only people who are allowed to see them are the president of the United States and a few highly cleared members of his council … and anyone who goes into Trump’s closet looking for a broom, I guess,” Kimmel explained.
The Guardian

1.8m-year-old tooth of early human found on dig in Georgia

Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8m-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human that they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, and possibly anywhere outside Africa. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, which lies...
