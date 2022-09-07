Read full article on original website
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Scotland’s Glasgow Museums Signs Historic Repatriation Agreement with India
Scotland’s Glasgow Museums has become the first cultural body in the United Kingdom to agree to return stolen artifacts from India. On Friday, delegates from the Indian High Commission attended a ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum at which seven objects were handed over. Six of them were looted from shrines and temples across northern Indian during the 19th century; among them is a carved sandstone relief of a male figure and dog. Several of the objects are believed to be around 1,000 years old. The seventh item, a ceremonial sword, or a tulwar, was stolen in 1905 from the...
Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals
Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Graham Potter: Chelsea set to appoint Brighton boss as manager in next 24 hours
Graham Potter is set to be appointed Chelsea manager in the next 24 hours, ending his three-year spell with Brighton. Potter, 47, spoke to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly on Wednesday night after Thomas Tuchel was sacked and has reached a verbal agreement with the club. Potter was at Brighton's training...
BBC
Somerset 'could be ruled out' for international cricket matches
Somerset risks losing the right to host international matches due to delays in building hotels for touring sides. A 2020 ruling delayed the construction of 18,000 new homes in Somerset due to the risk of phosphate polluting the "fragile" Somerset Levels and Moors. It also put a halt to hotels...
BBC
West Ham v FCSB: Hammers boss Moyes eyes Europa Conference League success
West Ham boss David Moyes said he would "love to be in a position to win" the Europa Conference League as they get their campaign under way on Thursday. The Hammers face FCSB in their first group game at the London Stadium. Moyes' men reached the semi-finals of the Europa...
BBC
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch with a genuine love for Scotland
Throughout her long life Queen Elizabeth was always keen to display her love and enthusiasm for Scotland. Her mother, the youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, was from a Scottish family, who lived at Glamis Castle in Angus. And Balmoral Castle on Royal Deeside was one of the...
BBC
Charles III to be proclaimed king at historic ceremony
Charles III will be formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning. Flags lowered in mourning for the late Queen will fly full-mast after the Accession Council, which will be televised for the first time. A wave of further proclamations will take place across...
Ministers cut NHS Covid jabs ad budget by 63% despite winter wave fears
Exclusive: Government accused of complacency as funding to promote Covid and flu vaccines reduced to £4m
Naby Keita 'Ahead Of Schedule' In Recovery From Injury In Boost To Liverpool
Guinea international is yet to feature for Reds this season.
Klopp to ‘reinvent’ Liverpool amid early-season struggles
The final whistle had just sounded on Liverpool’s biggest away loss in Europe in more than a half-century when Jurgen Klopp made his way across the field to salute his team’s away fans. Typically, Klopp’s post-match routine sees him repeatedly punch the air in front of Liverpool’s supporters...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
BBC
The Queen and Martin McGuinness' four-second handshake
Royalty in the 21st Century is more about symbolism than power, but the Queen knew the power of symbols in the cause of reconciliation. In June 2012, she greeted thousands at Stormont for a Diamond Jubilee party. Earlier the eyes of the world focused on an historic handshake with Martin...
BBC
The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review
The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
Truss energy bill freeze brings little cheer to struggling households
Liz Truss has announced that energy bills for the typical household in Great Britain will be frozen at £2,500 a year until 2024, superseding Ofgem’sprice cap that was supposed to rise to £3,549 for the average home on 1 October. The new prime minister says the measure,...
Mourning period will not delay energy bill freeze, says No 10
Government says it can finalise £100bn policy before 1 October energy price rise in spite of parliament closure
BBC
Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh
The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
Significant disruption expected as Edinburgh hosts key ceremonial events
Significant disruption is expected in Scotland’s capital as temporary road closures come into force following the death of the Queen.Edinburgh will host major ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing over the coming days, with full details due to be confirmed by the royal household.The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly in the Old Town area.The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate those expected to line the streets to pay their respects.Council leader Cammy Day...
