ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Scotland’s Glasgow Museums Signs Historic Repatriation Agreement with India

Scotland’s Glasgow Museums has become the first cultural body in the United Kingdom to agree to return stolen artifacts from India. On Friday, delegates from the Indian High Commission attended a ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum at which seven objects were handed over. Six of them were looted from shrines and temples across northern Indian during the 19th century; among them is a carved sandstone relief of a male figure and dog. Several of the objects are believed to be around 1,000 years old. The seventh item, a ceremonial sword, or a tulwar, was stolen in 1905 from the...
INDIA
The Independent

Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leicester City Council#Affordable Housing#Planning Permission#Bbc Co Uk#E On
BBC

Somerset 'could be ruled out' for international cricket matches

Somerset risks losing the right to host international matches due to delays in building hotels for touring sides. A 2020 ruling delayed the construction of 18,000 new homes in Somerset due to the risk of phosphate polluting the "fragile" Somerset Levels and Moors. It also put a halt to hotels...
HOUSING
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch with a genuine love for Scotland

Throughout her long life Queen Elizabeth was always keen to display her love and enthusiasm for Scotland. Her mother, the youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, was from a Scottish family, who lived at Glamis Castle in Angus. And Balmoral Castle on Royal Deeside was one of the...
U.K.
BBC

Charles III to be proclaimed king at historic ceremony

Charles III will be formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning. Flags lowered in mourning for the late Queen will fly full-mast after the Accession Council, which will be televised for the first time. A wave of further proclamations will take place across...
U.K.
BBC

The Queen and Martin McGuinness' four-second handshake

Royalty in the 21st Century is more about symbolism than power, but the Queen knew the power of symbols in the cause of reconciliation. In June 2012, she greeted thousands at Stormont for a Diamond Jubilee party. Earlier the eyes of the world focused on an historic handshake with Martin...
U.K.
BBC

The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review

The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
POLITICS
BBC

Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh

The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
U.K.
The Independent

Significant disruption expected as Edinburgh hosts key ceremonial events

Significant disruption is expected in Scotland’s capital as temporary road closures come into force following the death of the Queen.Edinburgh will host major ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing over the coming days, with full details due to be confirmed by the royal household.The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly in the Old Town area.The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate those expected to line the streets to pay their respects.Council leader Cammy Day...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy