Scotland’s Glasgow Museums has become the first cultural body in the United Kingdom to agree to return stolen artifacts from India. On Friday, delegates from the Indian High Commission attended a ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum at which seven objects were handed over. Six of them were looted from shrines and temples across northern Indian during the 19th century; among them is a carved sandstone relief of a male figure and dog. Several of the objects are believed to be around 1,000 years old. The seventh item, a ceremonial sword, or a tulwar, was stolen in 1905 from the...

