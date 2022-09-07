Armstrong soccer: Armstrong/Cooper shutout by Totino-Grace, boys score 12 in win

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper girls and Armstrong boys soccer program hosted Totino-Grace Tuesday night. Both squads came into the matchup winning two of their first three games on the season.

Totino-Grace 3, Armstrong/Cooper 0

The Armstrong/Cooper girls Football Club had a tough time getting the ball out of their own half.

The Eagles (1-1, 2-1) dominated the game. While the scoreline may suggest the game was closer than imagined, Armstrong/Cooper (0-1, 2-2) had almost no quality chances in the attacking third.

Despite the prolonged possession for Totino-Grace, the ACFC defense remained strong. They conceded a goal in the opening minute of the first half. Junior forward Elana Engum put the Eagles ahead just 45 seconds into the match.

From there, Toronto-Grace continuously pressed for a second goal. ACFC had trouble maintaining control of the ball. Whenever they did, the Eagles were right in their space to take it back, overpowering ACFC all over the field. Totino-Grace held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

ACFC freshman goalkeeper Sam Iverson had to be sharp in goal with shots coming her way. She made multiple saves to keep it at a minimal deficit.

Just like in the first half, the Eagles scored early in the second. Junior midfielder McKenzie Keane picked up the ball on the left wing and went to work. She cut inside and put up a shot that reached the right side of the goal, giving Totino-Grace a 2-0 advantage.

The Eagles had a number of quality chances throughout the second half and probably should’ve bagged a couple more goals. Sophomore forward Chloe Nuss had a free header from a corner but put it wide of goal. Senior midfielder Ellen Jacob also had an open shot and missed the target.

Totino-Grace’s final goal didn’t come on an intended shot. Senior midfielder Emilie Ling sent in a cross from the right side which happened to go over Iverson’s head and into the net. It was a welcomed mistake to cement the final scoreline.

Armstrong 12, Totino-Grace 1

The Falcons scored at will all night long. Senior William Saar scored first for Armstrong (3-0, 3-1) six minutes into the game, assisted by senior James Sondo.

That was far from the end of both of those players appearing on the scoresheet.

The Eagles (0-4, 0-5) managed to tie the game ten minutes later. Just like Ling did for the girls’ team, junior midfielder William Junker put a cross into the box that wound up in the back of the net. He didn’t expect to score on the play, but he did, and momentarily tied the game.

But that was the beginning and end of any bright moments for Totino-Grace.

The Falcons scored five goals in the final ten minutes of the first half. Armstrong did a great job of winning the ball high up the field and turning possession into great chances or shots on goal. They also excelled at playing the long ball for their forwards to be on the end of.

Freshman Moses Kamara put Armstrong in front with a close range shot to make it 2-1.

Saar netted his second after making a great run behind the defense, managing to stay onsides and shaking the defender with his work on the ball. Kamara then made it 4-1 with his second goal of the night.

The final two goals in the half were arguably the two best of the night. First, senior Nathan Hunt took a free kick from 30 yards out. His cross into the box found no one, but neither the defense nor the goalkeeper got a touch on the ball and it went in for a goal.

The sixth and final goal of the half came after a corner kick was cleared away. Hunt picked up the rebound on the left side and put another great ball into the box. Junior Bennett Higgins put head on the ball and slotted it to the goalkeeper’s right for a 6-1 lead.

Judging by the team’s and his reaction, it was an extraordinary goal.

The intensity wasn’t as high in the second half but the goals kept on coming. Saar finished off his hat-trick three minutes into the half.

Armstrong added five new names to the scoresheet. Ryder Tomlinson-Sterud, Adam Neumann, Pat Ponnie, Micah Miller and Sondo all scored in the second half. Sondo’s goal was perhaps overdue with the amount of chances he had in the game. He also had two assists on the night.

Miller had three assists to go along with his goal. Four different players had at least one goal and assists; Sondo (1 goal, 2 assists), Miller (1 goal, 3 assists), Hunt (1 goal, 2 assist) and Tomlinson-Sterud (1 goal, 1 assist). Goalkeeper Riley Hanson made five saves.