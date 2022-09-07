ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Chris Johnson’s forecast: Pleasant and dry late week, storms ahead this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a beautiful weather day across the Commonwealth and if you’re looking for more of the same late week, there’s good news ahead!. Wednesday night, skies clear out as cool and crisp conditions settle in. Lows drop off into the middle and upper 50s for most with a few low 60s possible. Outside of the pleasant air, patchy fog will be possible once again.
Lexington first responders prepare for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. On that day, 2,977 people lost their lives, including 403 firefighters and police officers. Since 2012, members of the Lexington fire and police departments have continued...
Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
UK’s 2022-23 SEC basketball schedule released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Southeastern Conference basketball season will be here before we know it, and Kentucky now has dates for all of their 2022-23 men’s hoops conference games. The Wildcats have 18 league games this season, including the traditional home-and-away opponents like Tennessee, Florida, and...
Injury collision on East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
Centre College mourns unexpected loss of men’s golf coach

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students and staff at Centre College are mourning the loss of a beloved coach. Men’s Head Golf Coach David Jones passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 36. The tragic news came just two days into the team’s new season.
Former Laurel County/UK Great Lisa Collins to be Honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
Ravenna Railroad Festival set for this weekend

REVENNA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Train enthusiasts and fun-seekers alike are in store for a weekend of entertainment in Ravenna as the town celebrates its annual railroad festival. “Without this railyard, the city of Ravenna wouldn’t exist,” festival organizer Cassie Bottorff told FOX 56. It’s the home...
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
Georgetown police report deadly crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is reporting a deadly crash. They said it happened at Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update you if we get more information.
