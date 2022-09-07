Read full article on original website
Related
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Sun to scattered clouds today with stray showers or drizzle possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With plenty of sunshine to start today, look for scattered clouds to gather as the day wears on, where some of those clouds could produce a few stray showers or pockets of drizzle. No big deal. The weekend is a different matter. On Saturday,...
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Muggy conditions return, storm chances likely for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was another beautiful weather day for the Commonwealth with a fall-like preview winning out! Unfortunately, changes make a return with warmer temperatures and storm chances into the weekend. Thursday night, clear skies win out with cool and crisp temperatures once again. Lows drop...
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Pleasant and dry late week, storms ahead this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a beautiful weather day across the Commonwealth and if you’re looking for more of the same late week, there’s good news ahead!. Wednesday night, skies clear out as cool and crisp conditions settle in. Lows drop off into the middle and upper 50s for most with a few low 60s possible. Outside of the pleasant air, patchy fog will be possible once again.
foxlexington.com
Lexington first responders prepare for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. On that day, 2,977 people lost their lives, including 403 firefighters and police officers. Since 2012, members of the Lexington fire and police departments have continued...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
foxlexington.com
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
UK’s 2022-23 SEC basketball schedule released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Southeastern Conference basketball season will be here before we know it, and Kentucky now has dates for all of their 2022-23 men’s hoops conference games. The Wildcats have 18 league games this season, including the traditional home-and-away opponents like Tennessee, Florida, and...
WTVQ
Injury collision on East New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
foxlexington.com
Centre College mourns unexpected loss of men’s golf coach
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students and staff at Centre College are mourning the loss of a beloved coach. Men’s Head Golf Coach David Jones passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 36. The tragic news came just two days into the team’s new season.
lakercountry.com
Former Laurel County/UK Great Lisa Collins to be Honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
foxlexington.com
Lexington business sending donations to Hindman
Retail store "My Favorite Things" is sending essentials to Hindman. President Tom Ulshafer's great-great-grandfather started Hindman Settlement School.
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
foxlexington.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
foxlexington.com
Ravenna Railroad Festival set for this weekend
REVENNA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Train enthusiasts and fun-seekers alike are in store for a weekend of entertainment in Ravenna as the town celebrates its annual railroad festival. “Without this railyard, the city of Ravenna wouldn’t exist,” festival organizer Cassie Bottorff told FOX 56. It’s the home...
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
WKYT 27
Georgetown police report deadly crash
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is reporting a deadly crash. They said it happened at Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update you if we get more information.
foxlexington.com
Lexington Fire Department donates retired fire truck to Fayette County Public Schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A ceremony was held this morning where the Lexington Fire Department donated a retired Engine 5, a 1986 fire truck to students at Fayette County Public Schools in the Fire Service Pathway Program through Eastside Technical School. The truck served the community for 36 years, now it will help train young firefighters.
Comments / 0