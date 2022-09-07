LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a beautiful weather day across the Commonwealth and if you’re looking for more of the same late week, there’s good news ahead!. Wednesday night, skies clear out as cool and crisp conditions settle in. Lows drop off into the middle and upper 50s for most with a few low 60s possible. Outside of the pleasant air, patchy fog will be possible once again.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO