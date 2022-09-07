Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 136-15 38th Avenue in Flushing, Queens
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a nine-story mixed-use building at 136-15 38th Avenue in Flushing, Queens. Located between Main Street and 138th Street, the lot is two blocks from the Main Street subway station, serviced by the 7 train. Yin Chou Hu of AAA General Construction Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 84 West 174th Street in Morris Heights, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 84 West 174th Street in Morris Heights, The Bronx. Located between Nelson Avenue and Macombs Road, the lot is near the Mt. Eden Avenue subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Isaac Rosenberg under the 254 Melrose LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 42-08 147th Street in Flushing, Queens
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 42-08 147th Street in Flushing, Queens. Located between Beech Avenue and Sanford Avenue, the lot is near the Main Street subway station, serviced by the 7 train. Wang Lam is listed as the owner behind the applications. The proposed 67-foot-tall...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store
Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
Eater
An Upscale Yakitori Spot Shutters in Greenwich Village — and More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 150 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 150 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Rogers Avenue and Nostrand Avenue, the lot is near the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Jacob Hirsch of JIH Builders Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 633 New York Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for an 11-story mixed-use building at 633 New York Avenue on the border of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Fenimore Street and New York Avenue, the lot is near the Winthrop Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Bill Wolf Petroleum Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
A 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich has been snapped up by a New York real estate firm. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the Connecticut deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
See photos of the brand-new LIRR concourse at Penn Station
Penn Station so badly needed a complete overhaul that every minor task completed as part of the $22 billion renovation project is cause for celebration. Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the (pretty underwhelming) ceiling at the transportation hub and, just a few days ago, the politician made it a point to invite the press to gaze at a wider, brighter Long Island Rail Road concourse at Penn Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therealdeal.com
Goldman Sachs buying $90M Brooklyn Heights apartments
Goldman Sachs’s real estate fund is back in New York with a deal to buy a rental building developed as part of Brooklyn Bridge Park for $90 million. The investment bank’s asset management arm is in contract to buy the 140-unit The Landing building from Robert Levine’s RAL Companies and China Vanke, The Real Deal has learned.
New York YIMBY
Vessel Community Housing Project Debuts at 121 Perry Street in Trenton, New Jersey
Vessel, a new housing development for community workers, is now open for occupancy at 121 Perry Street in Trenton, New Jersey. The inaugural project of its kind from Vessel Technologies, the property is envisioned as an “attainably priced” housing solution for first responders, teachers, entrepreneurs, and other workers to live in the communities they serve.
‘Going to be a big problem’: Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
2 bats, cat, raccoon found with rabies on Staten Island, as NYC Health Dept. sets vaccine drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city’s Health Department and the United States Department of Agriculture will drop rabies vaccine baits in Staten Island’s wooded and marshy areas by helicopter next month. This is in response to a rise of raccoons with rabies in New York City. On...
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
liveandletsfly.com
Sorry, But Newark Is A New York City Airport
A Lufthansa memo suggested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is revamping some of its multi-airport city codes, including separating Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from New York (NYC). I find the move a stupid one. Sorry, but Newark is a New York City airport. Newark Is Just As Much...
yonkerstimes.com
Gun Free Signs? Are You Kidding?
And there they were, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiling the Gun Free Signs in New York City’s Time Square. The crossroads of the world. And do you think for a minute that the signs are going to stop people from bringing guns into Times Square. Or any place they are going to be posted?
westviewnews.org
I’ve Never Seen the Brooklyn Bridge So Clean!
New York is a city of islands: Manhattan, Staten, Ellis, Governors, Roosevelt, Randall’s, Riker, Long, Coney, and the list goes on. There are bridges that connect to most of them, and bridges need lots of maintenance, especially the oldest suspension bridges across the East River. The Brooklyn Bridge is...
Comments / 0