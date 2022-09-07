Read full article on original website
Japan-based company announces $75M Seguin stainless tube facility
The facility will be opened by 2024.
Two upcoming hiring events to be held for New Braunfels waste operators
One of the positions the city will be hiring for at the event is a solid waste operator, with a pay range from $17.18-$20.61 per hour depending on the applicant's level of experience. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) The city of New Braunfels is holding two hiring events to immediately...
Frozen pop maker one step closer to building $39 million facility in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — A West Virginia frozen treat company is one step closer to setting up shop in Lockhart. On Sept. 6, the Lockhart City Council approved a five-year property tax incentive plan for The Ziegenfelder Corporation, maker of Budget Saver Twin Pops. According to a report by the...
Longtime Satel's manager steps into part-time role after 47 years
Reile hangs up his hat.
Dollar General's home goods chain to build $1.5M Kerrville store
The home goods store set to begin construction next month.
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Democrats Hope to Reach ‘Traditional’ Republicans with Billboard
There’s a new billboard on FM 2673 between Startzville and Sattler that reads “You don’t have to be a Democrat to vote Democrat this time.”. The sign went up Wednesday near the Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Pct. 105 Party Chair Jason Gillett said he hopes it sends a strong message to traditional Republicans as well as to Canyon Lake Democrats who feel isolated in this overwhelmingly red part of rural Comal County.
The Soon-To-Be Tallest Building In Texas Now Has A Name, Opening Date
Construction has begun on the soon-to-be tallest building in Texas.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
KSAT 12
3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever
SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said an increase in applications and staffing shortages has made the backlog even more challenging.
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You
Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
seguintoday.com
The West End Neighborhood Project welcomes H.O.T Dog Day
(Seguin) – Monthly efforts to keep the West Side of Seguin cleaned and maintained will have a few extra helping hands this weekend. Saturday marks the annual tradition for the Fall Clean-Up and H.O.T Dogs Day of Service event on the city’s west side. The West End Neighborhood Project and the city of Seguin are again partnering with Texas Lutheran University to help clean-up area neighborhoods.
Final section of SH 45 Southwest enters engineering and design phase
The two-lane-per-direction toll road would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda.
KSAT 12
Southwest Airlines to ramp up nonstop services from San Antonio airport to US destinations in the spring
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines will ramp up the number of nonstop flights from the San Antonio International Airport to destinations across the U.S. this spring. The airport on Friday said that flyers should see an increase in service options from March 9 to April 10. Some of the...
KSAT 12
A home on the North or West Side grows increasingly out of reach for most San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homebuyers looking in the city’s North and West sides may find themselves locked out of an increasing number of areas. Over the course of the pandemic, nine San Antonio ZIP codes became prohibitively expensive for median income households: four on the North Side, four on the Far West Side, and one in the Lone Star district downtown.
HDRC approves Hemisfair's 17-story San Antonio hotel tower
The hotel will have space for retail and a restaurant.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
