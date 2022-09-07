There’s a new billboard on FM 2673 between Startzville and Sattler that reads “You don’t have to be a Democrat to vote Democrat this time.”. The sign went up Wednesday near the Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Pct. 105 Party Chair Jason Gillett said he hopes it sends a strong message to traditional Republicans as well as to Canyon Lake Democrats who feel isolated in this overwhelmingly red part of rural Comal County.

CANYON LAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO