Seguin, TX

mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Democrats Hope to Reach ‘Traditional’ Republicans with Billboard

There’s a new billboard on FM 2673 between Startzville and Sattler that reads “You don’t have to be a Democrat to vote Democrat this time.”. The sign went up Wednesday near the Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Pct. 105 Party Chair Jason Gillett said he hopes it sends a strong message to traditional Republicans as well as to Canyon Lake Democrats who feel isolated in this overwhelmingly red part of rural Comal County.
CANYON LAKE, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
KSAT 12

3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever

SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tom Handy

Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You

Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

The West End Neighborhood Project welcomes H.O.T Dog Day

(Seguin) – Monthly efforts to keep the West Side of Seguin cleaned and maintained will have a few extra helping hands this weekend. Saturday marks the annual tradition for the Fall Clean-Up and H.O.T Dogs Day of Service event on the city’s west side. The West End Neighborhood Project and the city of Seguin are again partnering with Texas Lutheran University to help clean-up area neighborhoods.
SEGUIN, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

