Populous Designs Spectacular National Speed Skating Oval Landmark for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Berlin says ‘nein’ to World Cup fan zone and calls off Germany’s street party
Fifa’s decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar during a northern hemisphere winter means thousands of Germany supporters will have to do without their traditional huge “fan mile” viewing party at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. Berlin’s local environment authority told news agency DPA on Saturday that...
Brick Architecture: 7 Projects Breathing New Life Into a 6,000 Year-Old Material
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. Brick has been a construction staple in many parts of the world for thousands of years, outlasting generations of people, architectural styles and even entire civilizations. But due to its long-standing ubiquity, it might be hard to imagine how brick can be made new and exciting for the 21st Century. Are today’s architects forced to simply rehash old architectural brick styles, having exhausted all other possibilities?
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death this week? It will take time for the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries to swap out the monarchs on their money. Here’s a look at what is next for the paper cash featuring the late queen: SWITCHING MONARCHS
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian forces claim capture of key city as counter-offensive ‘takes Russian military by surprise’ – live
Ukraine officials claim Kupiansk now under their control; UK says counter-offensive has caught Russian military off guard
Hon Thom Island // 10 Design
Text description provided by the architects. International architecture practice 10 Design (part of Egis group) has revealed the concept design for Sun Group’s Hon Thom Island, an iconic integrated resort and hospitality destination along the vibrant Bai Trao Beach in Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Led by Design Partners José Cláudio Silva and Peter Barrett, the contemporary hospitality destination will boast stunning vistas of the coast and the natural mountain ridge of Hon Thom Island.
In S&N Resort // penda architecture & design
Text description provided by the architects. SiteLocated in West Dharma Village, Fangshan District, Beijing, In S&N Resort is favorably sited amidst mountains and trees. Legend has it that the twenty-eighth generation of Bodhidharma disciples of Shaolin Temple in Songshan traveled across the world. When passing through the Baihuashan area, they built temples, spread Buddhism, did good deeds, and cured illness of local people under the protection of Bodhidharma.
Green Cover: 6 Minimalist Brazilian Homes That Dissolve Into the Surrounding Flora
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Brazil has long been known for its architectural talent. Its unique geography offers lush vegetation and a large coastline. Responding to this environment, we can see several homes that make the most of this tropical ecosystem by allowing nature to become a part of the design.
