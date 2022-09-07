Method Man has responded to disgruntled Wu-Tang Clan fans who were frustrated to learn the New York rapper is not a part of the Clan’s latest reunion tour with Nas. Nas and Wu-Tang announced back in April they’d be closing out the summer with the NY State of Mind Tour, which started in August and will continue through the beginning of October. However, fans who attended the tour’s first four shows were disappointed to learn the hard way that Meth wouldn’t be joining his Wu-Tang brethren on the road.

3 DAYS AGO