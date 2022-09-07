ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt...
NEWARK, NJ
Complex

Method Man Talks Why He’s Not Joining Wu-Tang Clan on NY State of Mind Tour

Method Man has responded to disgruntled Wu-Tang Clan fans who were frustrated to learn the New York rapper is not a part of the Clan’s latest reunion tour with Nas. Nas and Wu-Tang announced back in April they’d be closing out the summer with the NY State of Mind Tour, which started in August and will continue through the beginning of October. However, fans who attended the tour’s first four shows were disappointed to learn the hard way that Meth wouldn’t be joining his Wu-Tang brethren on the road.
hotnewhiphop.com

YG Reveals Dream Feature From Nas On His New Album

YG has something to say on his upcoming album, I Got Issues, and brought the right people along to say it along with him. One day after dropping the visual for his Bandz produced track "Alone," the West Coast rapper revealed even more details about third studio album, including his bucket list collaboration with Nas. "I didn't rap with him. He did his [verse] in the studio by himself," YG shared.
SFGate

Sherri Shepherd on the Importance of Representation in Daytime TV and How ‘The View’ Prepared Her for a Talk Show

“It’s something that I used to dream about when I was a little girl. I would line up my Teddy bears with my Barbie dolls and I have a toilet paper roll and I would put them on chairs,” Shepherd tells Variety. Growing up, Shepherd would watch “The Phil Donahue Show” and Dinah Shore’s syndicated daytime talker with her grandmother. Later in life, she looked at Oprah and Sally Jessy Raphael as chat show inspirations. Now, she’s hoping to have a similar effect on her own viewers.
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge

Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
Complex

J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’

Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Appears To Mock Adidas' Daniel Cherry With Life-Sized Doll

Kanye West has seemingly taken his feud with adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III to the next level. In a video circulating social media, Kanye West and Donda appear to have created a doll that’s supposed to be Cherry with his signature fedora hat on. The Donda...
TMZ.com

YG Says Nas Feature a Dream Come True, New Album Is Therapy

YG is fully focused on his upcoming sixth studio album "I Got Issues" and the West Coast rhymer fulfilled a dream by getting Nas on one of his tracks. The proud Bompton rapper recently held an L.A. listening session for the sturdy new project, and tells TMZ Hip Hop he was floored when he heard Nas on the completed record ... especially since he had been trying to work with him since 2016.
SFGate

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style.
HipHopDX.com

Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’

Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Addresses ‘Relapse 2’ Rumors: 'They're Terrible Songs'

Eminem has finally addressed rumors about a Relapse sequel, which fans long theorized had been initially shelved when Marshall Mathers got sober. The Relapse 2 rumor mill began churning again this year after Eminem dropped off a new track with 50 Cent titled “Is This Love (’09)” for his Curtain Call 2 compilation in August.
thesource.com

World Premiere: The Estate of Prodigy Releases New Single and Video ‘Walk Out’ Produced by DJ Premier

The Estate of Prodigy of influential hip-hop group Mobb Deep releases the very special new single “Walk Out” today. DJ Premier, one of the most lauded beat producers in hip-hop history, produced the song. This track is a valuable treat for true fans of Hip Hop’s Golden Era because the two renowned performers rarely had the opportunity to collaborate throughout their careers.
MUSIC

