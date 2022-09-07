Read full article on original website
Related
Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt...
thesource.com
SOURCE LATINO: Anitta Wins Big at VMAs, Becomes First Brazilian to Win for Solo Project in Show’s History
Anitta’s August comes to a close with a historic victory for the Brazilian worldwide pop sensation, who won last night’s MTV Video Music Awards “Best Latin” category and the moon person. As the “first Brazilian to win for a solo project in the history of the VMAs,” Anitta continues to make history with this achievement.
Complex
Method Man Talks Why He’s Not Joining Wu-Tang Clan on NY State of Mind Tour
Method Man has responded to disgruntled Wu-Tang Clan fans who were frustrated to learn the New York rapper is not a part of the Clan’s latest reunion tour with Nas. Nas and Wu-Tang announced back in April they’d be closing out the summer with the NY State of Mind Tour, which started in August and will continue through the beginning of October. However, fans who attended the tour’s first four shows were disappointed to learn the hard way that Meth wouldn’t be joining his Wu-Tang brethren on the road.
hotnewhiphop.com
YG Reveals Dream Feature From Nas On His New Album
YG has something to say on his upcoming album, I Got Issues, and brought the right people along to say it along with him. One day after dropping the visual for his Bandz produced track "Alone," the West Coast rapper revealed even more details about third studio album, including his bucket list collaboration with Nas. "I didn't rap with him. He did his [verse] in the studio by himself," YG shared.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
SFGate
Sherri Shepherd on the Importance of Representation in Daytime TV and How ‘The View’ Prepared Her for a Talk Show
“It’s something that I used to dream about when I was a little girl. I would line up my Teddy bears with my Barbie dolls and I have a toilet paper roll and I would put them on chairs,” Shepherd tells Variety. Growing up, Shepherd would watch “The Phil Donahue Show” and Dinah Shore’s syndicated daytime talker with her grandmother. Later in life, she looked at Oprah and Sally Jessy Raphael as chat show inspirations. Now, she’s hoping to have a similar effect on her own viewers.
Lady Gaga gets back to her roots in return to San Francisco
If you're trying to cool down from an oppressive heat wave, a Lady Gaga concert is probably the last place you should go.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge
Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Appears To Mock Adidas' Daniel Cherry With Life-Sized Doll
Kanye West has seemingly taken his feud with adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III to the next level. In a video circulating social media, Kanye West and Donda appear to have created a doll that’s supposed to be Cherry with his signature fedora hat on. The Donda...
TMZ.com
YG Says Nas Feature a Dream Come True, New Album Is Therapy
YG is fully focused on his upcoming sixth studio album "I Got Issues" and the West Coast rhymer fulfilled a dream by getting Nas on one of his tracks. The proud Bompton rapper recently held an L.A. listening session for the sturdy new project, and tells TMZ Hip Hop he was floored when he heard Nas on the completed record ... especially since he had been trying to work with him since 2016.
Brutally honest reviews of every MTV VMAs 2022 performance, including Lizzo and Jack Harlow
Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Eminem are just some of the big names playing the 2022 MTV VMAs. Here's how we rank the night's best (and worst) performances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’
Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
thesource.com
Quavo and Takeoff Wear Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga on New Album Cover
As much as they are icons of rap, Quavo and Takeoff are icons of fashion. Announcing their new album Only Built For Infinity Links, the two stars are laced in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga on the album artwork. The two rap superstars are seen in the padded denim jacket...
Billboard
J Balvin Reclaims His Crown as the Artist With the Most Videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club
J Balvin’s “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” video in collaboration with Black Eyed Peas has surpassed 1 billion views, officially making Balvin the artist with the most videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club once again, according to the video platform. “Ritmo,” which was released Oct. 11,...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Addresses ‘Relapse 2’ Rumors: 'They're Terrible Songs'
Eminem has finally addressed rumors about a Relapse sequel, which fans long theorized had been initially shelved when Marshall Mathers got sober. The Relapse 2 rumor mill began churning again this year after Eminem dropped off a new track with 50 Cent titled “Is This Love (’09)” for his Curtain Call 2 compilation in August.
themorninghustle.com
Diddy & Swizzy Call For Boycott of adidas After Kanye West Calls Out Brand, Twitter Has Thoughts
Kanye West has been on one and has hopped on his favorite soapbox, Instagram, to call out the two brands that have helped him reach billionaire status, adidas and GAP. He now has two famous allies on his side to help him in his confusing fight. If you’re one of...
thesource.com
World Premiere: The Estate of Prodigy Releases New Single and Video ‘Walk Out’ Produced by DJ Premier
The Estate of Prodigy of influential hip-hop group Mobb Deep releases the very special new single “Walk Out” today. DJ Premier, one of the most lauded beat producers in hip-hop history, produced the song. This track is a valuable treat for true fans of Hip Hop’s Golden Era because the two renowned performers rarely had the opportunity to collaborate throughout their careers.
Comments / 0