Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
6 iPhone 14 Pro Features That Android Phones Introduced
Apple launches a new lineup of iPhones annually in the fall. And with every release, the company makes it seem that each new feature it brings to the iPhone is groundbreaking technology. However, that is not the case all the time. In fact, there are several features in the iPhone...
makeuseof.com
Is Bluetooth Secure? Understanding Bluetooth Security and Attack Methods
Bluetooth is now a widely-used technology, thanks to its inclusion in devices like smartphones and tablets. And while we've grown accustomed to using it to connect devices to our earphones, cars, and other software, Bluetooth nonetheless has its fair share of vulnerabilities. So is it safe to use Bluetooth? How...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Speed Dial Size on Vivaldi's Start Page
If you use Vivaldi often, you probably begin all your browsing from the Start Page. It usually contains speed dials; thumbnails of sites you've visited and recommendations similar to them. Depending on the number and size of these thumbnails, your Vivaldi Start Page can easily be cluttered, especially if you're...
makeuseof.com
What Is Emergency Mode on Samsung Galaxy Phones, and How Do You Use It?
Despite the massive advancements in smartphone technology, smartphones can be unreliable in emergencies. This problem mainly arises due to the unreliability of batteries which barely last a day. What would you do when in a situation like an extended blackout, natural disaster, or stranded in unfamiliar territory? Samsung Galaxy phones...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Record an iPhone’s Screen Using Your Mac
Your iPhone has a built-in screen recorder, but did you know that you can also record your iPhone's screen using your Mac?. Apple introduced this feature in OS X Yosemite. You can easily use it to record your best gaming moments or an app walkthrough with an audio voiceover recorded with an external mic.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Start Menu Critical Error and How Do You Fix It?
The Start menu is one of the most important elements of a Windows computer. It allows you to browse through all the installed applications and access them with a few clicks. However, like most other Windows elements, it isn't free from issues. For example, the Start menu critical error can lock you out of using the menu entirely.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the YouTube "429 Too Many Requests" Error on Windows
Have you encountered a "429: Too Many Requests" error on YouTube while watching videos on Windows? This error occurs when YouTube receives too many requests from your browser and asks you to hold on. The question is: where did these requests come from?. Various factors could be responsible for these...
makeuseof.com
How to Customize Your Wear OS Watch Face With "Complications"
Smartwatches have come a long way. It's no surprise that people want to be able to stay fit as well as connected at all times. This has prompted an increasing demand for more innovation in wearable tech devices. In addition to basic functions, most Wear OS smartwatches now feature extensive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
What Is the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro?
After five years of the notch, Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro lineup has finally brought a much-awaited design refresh. The top of the display now houses the new pill-shaped cutout, officially called the Dynamic Island. But what does Apple's Dynamic Island actually do? How is it different from the notch...
makeuseof.com
How to Get Notifications When New Startup Apps Are Added to Windows 11
You probably have a few apps that open by themselves when you boot up your Windows 11 machine. These are called "startup apps" and they can minimize the time it takes for you to get set up for the day. However, sometimes programs like to add themselves to the startup...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Bad Image 0xc000012f Error in Windows 10 & 11
How to Fix Bad Image Error 0xc000012f in Windows 11/10. A Guide to Fixing Bad Image Error 0xc000012f in Windows 11/10. How to Fix Bad Image Error 0xc000012f on Windows 11/10 PCs. Users have posted on numerous support forums about Bad Image error 0xc000012f. Those users needing to fix that...
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons to Buy the AirPods Pro 2
The second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro takes the wireless earbuds to a new level with a variety of additional features to make the overall experience even better. Here’s why you’ll want to pick up the AirPods Pro 2. 1. Improved Audio Features. The AirPods Pro 2...
makeuseof.com
5 Common Google Home Issues and How to Fix Them
The Google Home, Google's version of the smart speaker, brings cool features to your household. It can help you make the perfect dinner, answer your silly questions, and be your translator. But despite its praiseworthy features, it has its fair share of flaws that you'll likely encounter as you use...
makeuseof.com
7 Things to Try if the Xbox Insider Hub Is Not Working on Windows 11
The Xbox Insider Hub is an application available for Windows that allows you to participate in the Xbox Insider Program and give your feedback on the latest Xbox updates. It gives you the chance to preview new Xbox games and apps before anyone else. However, sometimes you may find the...
makeuseof.com
Is Apple Right to Not Include the A16 Bionic Chip in the iPhone 14?
With every new generation, smartphone companies include the latest and most advanced tech they have to offer in their devices. This includes the newest chip, camera, software, and more. But this year, with the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple has put an end to this. In 2022, only...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Disable the Password Option When Resuming Windows From Sleep
You leave your Windows PC for a few minutes, and then it suddenly goes into sleep mode. Now you have to enter your password to unlock the device, which can be quite frustrating—especially if you often leave your PC unattended. Would you like to wake your device without entering...
makeuseof.com
What Is XMPP & How Does It Work?
XMPP (also known as Jabber) is a well-established instant messaging protocol millions have used, whether they were aware of it or not. Various popular messaging apps began as XMPP chat clients before morphing into something walled off and proprietary. But did you know that XMPP is something that you can...
makeuseof.com
What Is Lens Distortion in Photography? How to Avoid or Fix It
We all want a camera with as many megapixels as possible. But, there is so much more to photo quality than resolution. From blurriness to bad composition and chromatic aberration, there are many things you should avoid in order to get excellent quality photos. One such issue that you'll come...
makeuseof.com
Apple Announces the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: 5 New Features
Apple has finally taken the wraps off the long-awaited iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro at its "Far Out" September event, and we have so much to talk about. Although the standard iPhone 14 looks like last year's model, we also get a newer, bigger "Plus" variant while losing the mini version. However, Apple saved the most significant changes for its top-of-the-line Pro models.
makeuseof.com
Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Is It Finally Ready?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a device like no other. It aims to be a regular smartphone, but with the capability of unfolding into a small tablet when you need more screen real estate. It packs the flagship specs, stylus support, and takes stunning photos and videos. Key Features.
Comments / 0