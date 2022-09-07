Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
knsiradio.com
Get Youth Outdoors Day is Sunday in Clear Lake
(KNSI) – Boys and girls in central Minnesota have a chance to learn firearm safety during the 10th annual Get Youth Outdoors Day in Clear Lake. The nonprofit Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA) will have trained volunteers providing hands-on directions to teach kids to shoot trap, and a .22 caliber rifle.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
Drivers Rescue Minnesota Family Whose Car Was Underwater
In case of an emergency, most of us would hope that we would stop and help, thankfully for a mother from McGregor and her two children some good samaritans did just that saving their lives in a terrifying situation on the side of a road. 21-Year-old Trent Lachance who is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Holding Meeting on Proposed Sales Tax Increase
(KNSI) – Waite Park is holding an informational meeting on two proposed ballot questions to raise its local sales tax to pay for a new public safety building and trail improvements. Officials are asking for an additional 0.5% sales tax to collect $20 million to cover a new police...
knsiradio.com
Part of Riverside Ave in Sartell Opening to Local Traffic Wednesday
(KNSI) – Traffic can again start moving on part of County Road 1, also known as Riverside Avenue South, in Sartell. Officials say the road opened around 6:00 a.m. for local traffic between 5th Street North and 12th Street North. The road will remain closed between Sartell Street and 5th Street North due to ongoing work in the area. Local businesses near Sartell Street will continue to be accessible from the south.
knsiradio.com
Two Charged In Clearwater Kayaker Theft
(KNSI) – Two people have been charged with several felonies after stealing from a kayaker in late August. Manny Forge was attempting to ride the full length of the Mississippi River, from the headwaters of Lake Itasca to New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Gulf of Mexico. When he stopped...
cbs3duluth.com
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
RELATED PEOPLE
knsiradio.com
MnDOT Gives Update on Interstate-94 Construction
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will keep doing periodic work on I-94 between Monticello and Hasty through October. The road remains reduced to two lanes in either direction. State officials say tasks still left to complete include installing a median cable guard rail, removing temporary barriers that were installed during the repaving and expansion phase of the project, laying down sod in the median and giving it time to take hold, plus any other clean-up items.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area Football Players Raising Money to Fight Cancer
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Area football teams will do their part to tackle cancer under the Friday night lights. Posters are being sold for $2 each before tonight’s football when the Tech Tigers host the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm. The poster features the two teams with the phrase “rival on the field, united in the fight against cancer.” During halftime, the teams will “pass the helmet” to collect free-will donations.
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list
This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Minnesota farm home to world's largest corn maze
Stoney Brook Farms in Foley, Minnesota, is awaiting certification as the world's largest corn maze. The farm started the maze in 2016, and they decided to go big this year. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has the story.
rtands.com
Audit shows Southwest Corridor light rail project was hit with the unexpected, leading to higher costs and delays
Results of an audit report on Metro’s Southwest Corridor light rail project connecting downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie and other areas show a major oversight and a major amount of money that is missing. In an interview on MPR news, Minnesota Legislative Auditor Judy Randall explained why the project...
knsiradio.com
Police: Burglary Suspect Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends Near St. Joe
(KNSI) – Charges are pending against a suspected burglar from St. Cloud after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended near Saint Joseph. On Tuesday, the Waite Park Police Department was called to the 400-block of 4th Street North at 12:14 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle and a possible burglary in progress. Arriving officers found a stolen U-Haul trailer from St. Cloud and the suspect vehicle. Police say they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away at a high rate of speed, heading west on County Road 75/ Division Street.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Comments / 0